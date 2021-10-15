Law firms are racing to catch up with the financial sector’s embrace of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing as they see the potential for deals and regulations aimed at combating global warming to deliver billable hours.

Nearly all the global law firms now have ESG or sustainability practices and the past year has seen unprecedented activity. From big dollar M&A deals to contracting work, the legal sector has recognised the need for ESG action.

At law firm Ashurst, lawyers are working with clients to embed a host of environmental clauses into contracts. In projects with construction clients, for instance, an increasingly standard requirement for contractors includes mandating an energy performance certificate (EPC) of at least an “A” for buildings, to prove they are energy efficient.

Other clauses require parties to meet certain carbon emissions targets, which, if breached, require a remediation fee donated to a selected environmental charity, the firm says.

“Clients are increasingly focusing not only on their own net-zero commitments but how that interplays with the customers and suppliers,” say Anna-Marie Slot, global ESG and sustainability partner at Ashurst. “The work that we are doing with clients — building ESG clauses into their contracts so that they can deliver on net-zero promises — will only increase.”

Ashurst is one of the dozens of law firms that have teamed up to create open-source contract clauses that deliver climate solutions. The initiative, called the Chancery Lane Project, has developed contract terms that encourage suppliers to adopt environmental targets to reduce a company’s indirect carbon emissions. It also offers “coolerplate” generic clauses to make it easier for lawyers to embed climate issues and net-zero targets into a contract.

Social media has exposed companies to public judgment of their ESG credentials, says Adrian Walker, a partner at Hogan Lovells and head of the law firm’s ESG practice. This can be reputationally damaging for those whose actions fail to match up to their promises.

We are seeing a shift from ESG contractual provisions that require legal compliance, to those that drive performance

There is also growing recognition that companies delivering on ESG commitments tend to outperform their competitors. “We are seeing a shift from ESG contractual provisions that require legal compliance, to those that drive performance,” he notes.

Bank of America research shows that, during the stock market plunge around the Covid-19 outbreak, ESG investment strategies outperformed by 5 to 10 percentage points in the US and Europe. Companies with lower ESG scores suffered bigger drops in their earnings per share.

Lawyers are also needed for corporate ESG disclosures, particularly as regulators are on the hunt for misleading claims, or “greenwashing”. Failure poses material risks, ranging from litigation to reputational damage, Walker says.

The European Commission is also rolling out a taxonomy for sustainable finance next year — a labelling scheme to help steer investment into green projects by setting out which activities align with EU environmental goals. “You have to report on the proportion of your business that relates to taxonomy-eligible activities at first and, in later years, on what is taxonomy aligned,” explains Vanessa Havard-Williams, global head of environment at Linklaters. “The detail is really fiddly.”

ESG is increasingly part of the due diligence process in mergers and acquisitions, too. Lawyers have seen “Weinstein clauses”, named after the disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, that require target companies to disclose allegations of sexual misconduct among their senior executives, according to law firm Wachtell Lipton.

Entire countries can be held to account, as well. Litigation firm Hausfeld worked with the charity Save the Children to intervene in the first climate change case before the European Court of Human Rights. Following deadly wildfires in Portugal in 2017, young people from the region challenged that countries were not doing enough to combat global warming.

ESG legal work has even stretched to antitrust law. The office of the EU’s head of digital and competition policy, Margrethe Vestager, has studied how competition rules could be changed to work with the EU’s green deal.

Dechert is now working on ways to tweak antitrust provisions to help businesses collaborate on climate change initiatives. “The need is clear for explicit guidance on what is permissible,” the firm says.

Case studies in best practice

