FedEx offered a dimmer outlook for its current fiscal year and booked quarterly earnings below Wall Street’s expectations, as the group continues to grapple with the fallout from the US-China trade spat and a severed ground-delivery deal with Amazon.

The US shipping giant, seen as an economic bellwether, said Tuesday that increased trade tensions and additional weakening of global economic conditions prompted it to lower its fiscal-year earnings forecast. It also cited increased costs in its ground shipping business, a higher effective tax rate and the “loss of FedEx Ground business from a large customer” in August.

FedEx already warned back in June that trade uncertainty and a slower global economy would weigh on its 2020 financial results. The company has also been caught in the middle of the Trump administration’s crackdown on Huawei, the Chinese telecom equipment maker.

That same month, the company said it would not be renewing a FedEx Express air service contract to deliver for Amazon, and would instead focus on the broader ecommerce market. Later, in August, FedEx said it would end home delivery of Amazon packages in the US, though it will still handle parcels for the online retailer internationally.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company now expects earnings of $10 to $12 per share before a year-end mark-to-market retirement plan accounting adjustment. Three months ago, the company said it anticipated a low-single digit percentage point increase from its 2019 result of $13.25.

Excluding costs related to the integration of TNT Express, FedEx estimated fiscal 2020 earnings of $11 to $13 per share before the retirement plan adjustment, compared with its prior forecast of a mid-single digit percentage point decline from $15.52.

In its first quarter that ended August 31, FedEx recorded net income of $745m, or $2.84 a share, down from $835m, or $3.10 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings fell to $3.05 from $3.46, missing analysts’ average estimate of $3.15.

Revenue was flat at $17.05bn, roughly in line with forecasts.

Shares dipped more than 9 per cent in after-hours trade. FedEx has gained 7.4 per cent year-to-date, lagging the broader S&P 500, which is up 19.9 per cent over the same period.