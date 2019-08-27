Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist, opted to sail to the US from Europe this month, rather than catching a plane. Her choice reflected a growing recognition that air travel carries a heavy cost to the environment. Sylvia Pfeifer, acting industry editor, discusses how airlines are responding to the challenge with Janina Conboye and Leslie Hook.





Contributors: Sylvia Pfeifer, acting industry editor, Janina Conboye, industry reporter, and Leslie Hook, environment correspondent, Producer: Fiona Symon

