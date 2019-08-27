Print this page

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist, opted to sail to the US from Europe this month, rather than catching a plane. Her choice reflected a growing recognition that air travel carries a heavy cost to the environment. Sylvia Pfeifer, acting industry editor, discusses how airlines are responding to the challenge with Janina Conboye and Leslie Hook.


Contributors: Sylvia Pfeifer, acting industry editor, Janina Conboye, industry reporter, and Leslie Hook, environment correspondent, Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Information about Topic Tracker

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast