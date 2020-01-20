The UK could be fined or lose preferential access to the European market if it violates the terms of a future relationship deal with the EU, under plans presented by the European Commission on Monday.

Brussels wants trade and other future co-operation with Britain to be governed by one strong set of enforcement rules, according to an EU presentation, shared with diplomats on Monday and seen by the Financial Times. The measures would ensure each side can act decisively to protect itself in the event that the other fails to honour its obligations.

France and other European capitals are pushing for the UK to stay in synch with EU rules in areas such as environmental and labour market policy, state aid and tax, arguing that future alignment is essential to protect European companies from unfair competition.

The EU’s concerns are likely to have intensified following an FT interview on Friday with UK chancellor Sajid Javid who said post-Brexit Britain would never accept regulatory alignment with Brussels.

A particular concern for Brussels is how to uphold the “level playing field” of common rules that the EU insists the UK must adhere to in exchange for a duty-free, quota-free trade deal.

In its meeting with EU diplomats in Brussels on Monday, the commission outlined its proposed future dispute settlement procedures which would be backed by sanctions including the “suspension of the agreement in whole or in part” and even “financial compensation”.

The commission added that the “monitoring and compliance” mechanisms concluded in an EU-UK deal would reflect the “depth and content” of that future partnership.

In particular, Brussels stressed the need for rapid, temporary, measures to respond to Britain breaching the level playing field.

The commission said in its presentation that “tailored remedies” would be needed in this area, but did not elaborate further.

The EU is determined to avoid any repeat of the EU’s problems with Switzerland. Brussels has grown deeply dissatisfied with the relationship, because the Swiss enjoy extensive access to the EU market via a series of piecemeal agreements that offer few solutions for handling disagreements.

Commission officials at the Monday meeting stressed that a future relationship deal with Britain would be impossible unless an agreement could be reached on the overarching governance system.

EU diplomats noted that a declaration on future relations, agreed by the UK government and the EU last year, already foresaw that there would be “robust, efficient and effective arrangements” for settling disputes.

Ideas set out in the declaration include mediation, the referral of disputes to an “independent arbitration panel”, and a possibility for “temporary remedies”.

Alarmed Brussels officials and diplomats are still trying to digest the significance of Mr Javid’s comments to the FT at the weekend.

One EU official said: “The main conclusion for the real economy is: prepare for the worst. Anything agreed will be a bonus” while a European diplomat added that the kind of loose relationship outlined by the UK’s finance minister would cause economic damage.

“In the end it is all rather simple: If Britain wants to diverge from EU rules, it will diverge,” the diplomat said. “Such an approach would obviously lead to new trade hurdles between Britain and the EU and in consequence less trade, less investments, less jobs.”