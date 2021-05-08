Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Thursday's local elections resulted in gains for Boris Johnson's Conservatives, including a historic win in the Hartlepool by-election. What does this mean for Labour and Keir Starmer's leadership? Plus, we discuss clashes with the French over Jersey fishing this week and where UK-EU relations will go next. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Jim Pickard, Peter Foster and special guest Georgina Wright of the Institut Montaigne. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner. Review clips: News pool, BBC

