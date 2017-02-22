North Korean diplomat suspected in Kim Jong Nam assassination

A North Korean diplomat in Pyongyang’s embassy in Malaysia has been identified as a suspect in the murder of Kim Jong Nam, brother of the country’s leader, Malaysian police said on Wednesday.

Police said another suspect was a North Korean working for the country’s state-owned airline, Air Koryo.

Both were still in Malaysia and were being sought for questioning, Khalid Abu Bakar, the inspector-general of Malaysian police, told reporters. The police chief said the diplomat held the rank of second secretary.

Mr Kim, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at Kuala Lumpur international airport last Monday as he waited to board a flight to Macau. Two women wiped liquid on his face in an apparent poisoning.

Mr Khalid said police believed four other North Korean suspects, who left Malaysia on the day of the attack, had now arrived in Pyongyang.

The police chief said two women detained last week, a Vietnamese and an Indonesian national, had been trained to wipe poison on their alleged victim’s face.

He told reporters: “Yes, the two female suspects knew that the substance they had [was] toxic. We don't know what kind of chemical was used. They used their bare hands.”

The case has chilled diplomatic relations between the two countries, with the Malaysian government ordering the recall of its ambassador and summoning the North Korean envoy for a reprimand after he criticised Malaysia’s handling of the case.

Malaysia is one of a handful of countries that had maintained cordial relations with North Korea, including visa-free travel.

Police said no member of Kim’s family had yet come forward to claim the body or provide a DNA sample. The North Korean embassy has demanded that the body be given to them, but Malaysian authorities have insisted it will only be released to the next of kin.