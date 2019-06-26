Tina Green could be pursued by UK authorities if she fails to honour a security pledge for the Arcadia pension scheme, the head of the Pensions Regulator has told MPs.

Charles Counsell, chief executive of the regulator, told MPs on Wednesday that his authority could pursue Lady Green, wife of the retail billionaire Philip Green, even though she lives in Monaco.

Earlier this month, Sir Philip and Lady Green secured a vital deal with the Pensions Regulator for a rescue of the Arcadia empire, which has 18,000 employees.

Under the terms of the agreement, the trustees of the Arcadia scheme will be granted security over £210m worth of assets by Arcadia and other companies controlled by the Greens.

Giving evidence to the Work and Pensions select committee, Mr Counsell said he could not reveal the details of the security offered, due to legal reasons, but said that a “significant proportion” was Arcadia property.

Under the deal, Arcadia is to also make contributions of £75m over three years to help close the funding deficit on the pension scheme, which has not been disclosed by the regulator. Lady Green will also contribute £100m in cash.

Asked by Frank Field, committee chair, what he could do if Lady Green failed to meet her security promise, Mr Counsell said: “We are able to go across jurisdictions to secure money where we need and indeed we have done that before.”

He added: “There was a historical case where we pursued money in Russia and secured money back into the scheme.”

During the evidence session, Mr Field remarked that he did not want to see a “BHS outcome” emerging from the Arcadia deal.

In 2017, the Pensions Regulator secured a £363m settlement with Sir Philip over funding for the BHS pension scheme, following the collapse of the high street chain in 2016. The Regulator began enforcement action against Sir Philip before the settlement was reached.

Mr Counsell said the deal agreed for the Arcadia retirement plan “would set the scheme on a flight path to self sustainability”.

He revealed that his officials first began discussion with Arcadia trustees in February this year, when it became clear that a CVA was likely. “This has been a delicate and difficult case,” said Mr Counsell.

Giving evidence to the Committee after being appointed three months ago, Mr Counsell added that he was concerned that the regulator’s budget could be cut in a forthcoming Spending Review.

“I am not sure that this would be right at this particular time,” he said.