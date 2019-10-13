The Brexit deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to strike with Brussels this week would push the UK down the route of a hard Brexit, resulting in the nation missing out on up to 7 per cent of growth, according to new estimates from UK in a Changing Europe.

The analysis undertaken by Hanwei Huang, Jonathan Portes and Thomas Sampson of King’s College, London and the London School of Economics said the Mr Johnson’s “red lines” on regulation and trade policy pointed to a post-Brexit arrangement with the EU more distant than the deal struck by his predecessor Theresa May.

Although the think-tank’s estimates differ from the government’s own long-term Brexit analysis, the core result is the same, showing that the looser Britain’s ties are with the EU, the more economic performance will suffer.

Mr Johnson’s negotiators are engaged in intense talks with their counterparts in Brussels ahead of a crucial two-day EU summit that starts on Thursday.

Although the details of Mr Johnson’s plan to solve the major stumbling block of the Irish border have not yet been made public, his “double customs plan” would see Northern Ireland remain in the EU customs union to avoid the need for a hard border in Ireland but remain in the UK customs territory for legal terms.

But while averting a no-deal would remove the immediate threat to the economy, his longer-term proposals suggest a harder Brexit that may struggle to convince the pro-Brexit Labour MPs who Mr Johnson may need to get his plan through parliament.

Mary Creagh, Labour MP for Wakefield said: “Brexit is not just about [the] Irish backstop, but [the] fact that Johnson’s aim to diverge from EU standards — workers rights, food standards and the environment — makes us all much poorer”.

For Mr Johnson, an arrangement which keeps Northern Ireland effectively in EU arrangements would allow him to pursue his ambition of a future relationship, “based on a free trade agreement in which the UK takes control of its own regulatory affairs and trade policy”.

The academics said that would, at best, be a “Canada-minus” model in which barriers to trade with the EU would be “notably lower than in a no-deal scenario, but considerably higher than under Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement”.

The modelling work, predominantly carried out for the think-tank by the Centre for Economic Performance at the LSE, was done on the basis of the prime minister’s proposal to the EU from earlier this month rather than the precise compromise tabled by Mr Johnson last week. But Mr Portes of King’s College, London, said: “Nothing in last few days changes the economic impacts here.”

There would be significant friction for goods trade arising from full customs control between Dover and Calais and other trade routes between the UK and EU alongside new behind the border restrictions for services.

In the long-term, after about 10 years, these new trade barriers alone would reduce national income per head by 2.5 per cent cent, according to the analysis.

The most controversial part of all long-term Brexit impact assessments is whether to add additional effects for the possibility of weaker productivity growth resulting from additional trade barriers. When the LSE team added these, the economic hit rose to 6.4 per cent, compared with 4.9 per cent under Mrs May’s withdrawal agreement.

On the basis of Mr Johnson’s proposals, that reduction in future gross domestic product would be the equivalent of every person in the UK missing out on £2,000 of income on average each year. In comparison, a no-deal Brexit would reduce GDP per capita by £2,500 a year.

The UK in a Changing Europe analysis was unique in adding additional effects based on the likely new Australian-style points-based migration system the government wants to introduce following Brexit, which would prioritise higher skilled workers without preferences for EU migrants.

In a more liberal immigration regime modelled by the think-tank, the numbers of lower skilled migrants from the EU would fall by two-thirds, but increase skilled migration from outside the EU by 50 per cent.

Overall numbers of migrants would fall, but the pay levels would rise, leading to a relatively small drop in UK GDP, but a 0.6 per cent rise in per capita incomes, due to the higher average skill levels of migrants.

A more restrictive scenario estimated the effects of a 75 per cent drop in EU migrants earning less than £30,000 and only a 25 per cent rise in skilled migration from outside the EU. This saw a further 1.8 per cent hit to GDP with income per person also falling because the skilled EU migration would also fall.

In total, the effects of a more restrictive migration regime and the trade impacts could combine so that the UK missed out on 7 per cent of growth over the next decade, almost five years’ worth of expansion at current rates of economic performance.

The analysis chimes with the government’s own long-term Brexit study, and recent statements by HM Revenue & Customs. That showed that customs checks and form-filling alone — which would still be needed if a free trade agreement with the EU was signed — would cost companies £15bn a year.