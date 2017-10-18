Donald Trump’s poisoning of global trade

How many poison pills does it take to kill a trade deal? Three, according to Donald Trump. Mexico and Canada are bending over backwards to preserve the North American Free Trade Agreement. But their tolerance for Mr Trump’s demands is wearing thin. It seems a matter of time before he declares America’s exit from “the worst trade deal ever”. The temptation to withdraw from the World Trade Organisation will grow as Mr Trump’s term wears on. Anyone who thinks he has dropped his vow to rip up the global trading system has not been paying attention.

Reporters used to joke that “Worthwhile Canadian trade initiative” was the dullest headline ever written. Mr Trump has made it exciting. A year ago it would have been hard to imagine Canada and Mexico teaming up against the US. Mr Trump has driven them together. One such poison pill is the demand that Nafta “sunset” every five years, which is like putting a recurring expiry date in a marriage agreement. Divorce becomes inevitable.

Another is the demand that half of all duty-free content for cars made in North America be sourced to the US. This would shred the regional supply chains that automakers have set up. A third is to scrap Nafta’s disputes resolution system, which gives investors protection against arbitrary contract-breaking. Mr Trump built his business by dishonouring contracts. He is not about to stop now.

Such tactics are the opposite of the art-of-the-deal image Mr Trump has spun. According to that playbook, Mr Trump opens with extravagant demands that force his counterparties to improve their offers. The final deal is far better than had he begun with a realistic gambit. Yet when Mr Trump refuses to dilute his outrageous opening offer, the suspicion arises that he never wanted a deal. That, indeed, has been his approach to almost every negotiation. Mr Trump’s Nafta talks are rigged to fail. From the Iran nuclear deal, to the fate of Obamacare and immigrant “Dreamers”, Mr Trump sets up others to carry the can. “I’m not going to blame myself,” Mr Trump said this week on Obamacare. The buck stops on Capitol Hill, the state department, Mexico City, Ottawa — take your pick.

It will also stop in China. Globalists collectively exhaled when Mr Trump broke the ice with Xi Jinping, China’s president, at the Mar-a-Lago meeting this year. In exchange for dropping threats to levy huge duties on Chinese imports and branding it a currency manipulator, Mr Xi would fix the North Korea problem. That is how Mr Trump saw it. China read it differently. Like most observers, they thought Mr Trump had come to his senses. Nobody, except Mr Trump, thought China would risk the collapse of the North Korean regime because he once made protectionist noises on the campaign trail. Even if China had the means to remove Kim Jong Un, why should it want to?

Mr Trump’s misreading is now lethally outdated. Within the next 18 months, Mr Kim will have the nuclear range to wipe out Los Angeles. Mr Xi will not halt North Korea’s nuclear march. Yet Mr Trump has made it clear that he will hold China to account. The timeline coincides with next year’s US midterm elections, which polls suggest could result in a heavy Republican defeat. The Democrats plan to campaign to the left of Mr Trump on trade. He will also be under pressure from his base to redeem his vow to stop foreigners from ripping off America. That is not going to plan either. In September, America’s trade deficit with China rose to its highest monthly level ever.

One tool at Mr Trump’s disposal is secondary sanctions, which would punish China’s state-owned banks and corporations for doing business with Pyongyang. That would trigger a US-China trade war. Another is anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese steel and industrial goods. A third, which would have stronger merit, is action against Chinese intellectual property theft. In each case, China would appeal to the WTO. In most, it would be likely to win. That would be intolerable to Mr Trump. It is one thing for unelected judges to block his agenda. It would be quite another if they were foreign. The only disputes mechanism Mr Trump can abide is one in which America always wins.

Trade talks are the opposite end of the spectrum to bankruptcy procedures. The first requires give and take. They often break down. The second entails nuclear bluster. But they must be settled. It is unclear whether Mr Trump knows the difference. Canada this week accused Mr Trump of a “winner take all mindset” in Nafta. “Everyone a loser” is the likely result.

