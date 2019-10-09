Italian bank UniCredit plans to charge customers to hold large deposits from 2020, in an attempt to offset the European Central Bank’s negative interest rates.

“Any negative rates would be passed on to clients with deposits well above €100,000,” chief executive Jean Pierre Mustier said on Wednesday in an interview with BFM, a French news channel. UniCredit confirmed the plans.

European banks are scrambling to protect profitability in a protracted period of ultra-loose monetary policy: the ECB last month cut its key deposit rate from minus 0.4 to minus 0.5 per cent.

Some banks in the eurozone and Switzerland have already said they will pass negative rates on to individual customers, including UBS, which plans to charge clients with deposits over SFr2m or €500,000. Negative interest rates are already common for corporate clients.

However, Mr Mustier’s comments suggest more widespread negative interest rates at UniCredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets.

This month, Mr Mustier called on the ECB to improve the “transmission mechanism” to ensure lenders pass negative rates on to customers, encouraging them to invest their cash rather than holding it in the bank.

“There needs to be a . . . message from the regulator,” Mr Mustier told the Financial Times, with “more clarity about how [negative rates] can be transmitted to the end users” such as businesses and wealthy individuals without penalising “the small retail client”.

Mr Mustier told BFM that UniCredit would offer alternatives to customers affected by its plans, such as allowing them to invest their cash in a money-market fund without paying commission.

Negative interest rates were first introduced in the eurozone in June 2014 to boost the flagging economy by nudging banks into lending money, rather than holding it at the central bank.

But the knock-on effect has been to dent the already-strained earnings of Europe’s banks, which are holding a combined €1.9tn of reserves to satisfy post-crisis regulations.

The impact of negative rates has divided bank executives. Mr Mustier told the FT the policy had been “net positive” for the sector because it had supported the eurozone economy.

He argued that while negative rates had reduced net interest income — the profits banks make from lending — they had had a positive effect on “provisions”, the amount of money lenders set aside to cover bad loans.

However, executives at some lenders including Deutsche Bank have criticised the ECB’s “lower for longer” policy. Christian Sewing, chief executive of Deutsche, recently warned that “negative rates ruin the financial system”, while Ralph Hamers, the ING boss, said the policy was backfiring because uncertain consumers were starting to “save more not less”.

In Germany, Bavaria’s state premier Markus Söder has suggested that banks should be banned from charging retail customers who hold deposits of less than €100,000, although the country’s financial regulator BaFin has signalled it would be sceptical about doing so.