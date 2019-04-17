Saudi Arabia’s state energy group is in talks with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries to buy a minority stake in the Indian company’s refining and petrochemicals business, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest crude producer, has ramped up investments in foreign refineries in recent years, particularly in fast-growing Asia. It has long sought a foothold in the Indian market as it banks on the country’s rising oil demand to lock in crude sales.

Mr Ambani, one of the richest people in the world, visited Saudi Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran in February. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and officials from the kingdom, including energy minister Khalid al-Falih, have also made trips to India in recent months.

Reliance owns India’s largest refining and petrochemicals complex in the state of Gujarat. The refinery processes 1.4m barrels a day and the company is planning a large expansion of its capacity in the coming decade.

Reliance, which has for a long time been in discussions with Saudi Aramco, offered the company a 10 to 20 per cent stake but the kingdom was seeking a greater share, one person briefed on the matter said.

A Times of India report said that Saudi Aramco was in talks to buy up to a 25 per cent stake valued at around $10-15bn, which could value the company’s refining and petrochemicals businesses at nearly $60bn.

However, Reliance was seeking a higher valuation of upwards of $80bn for the division, according to one person close to the talks. The person said the company had also initiated discussions very recently with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).

Last year Saudi Aramco announced it would jointly develop a $44bn refinery and petrochemicals complex in the state of Maharashtra with a consortium of Indian companies, but the project has been plagued by delays.

Saudi Aramco raised $12bn in its first international bond sale this month after drawing a record-breaking $100bn in orders. The launch marked a landmark moment for the oil company that disclosed its financials for the first time in its 86-year history, showing it to be the world’s most profitable company.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reliance said: “We do not comment on media speculation and rumours. Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis.” Adnoc declined to comment.

Additional reporting by Stephanie Findlay, Henny Sender and Simeon Kerr