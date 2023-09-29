All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What was Anton Chekhov’s first play of the 20th century?

A 1747 cookery book by Hannah Glasse contains the first recorded use of which name for what had previously been called “dripping pudding”?

What’s the only one of Kent’s Medway towns that has a cathedral?

Which children’s book of 1952 features the friendship between a pig and a spider?

What was the only British number one single of 1978 by a solo woman?

Which Queen was the first monarch of Great Britain after England and Scotland became a single sovereign state?

During the Middle Ages and beyond, what loose term did Europeans use to refer to the Muslims of Spain and north Africa?

Who played Mary Poppins in the 2018 film Mary Poppins Returns?

Which athlete both lit the flame and won a gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics?