London housing: too hot for young buyers

Our cities are getting older. Rising property prices, coupled with a period of reluctant lending, low interest rates and snail-paced wage growth, mean city-centre pads in London, Paris, New York are increasingly being snapped up by the only people who can afford them.

“The empty nesters are returning to the city,” says Yolande Barnes, head of Savills world research. For younger people, she says, people without equity, cities such as London are becoming prohibitively expensive.

Yet how expensive is too expensive? Here at the FT, we have mapped the UK capital to show how affordable London boroughs are for first-time buyers. For a person in their twenties who earns the median income, the prospect of affording a place of their own is daunting. In parts of the capital, homes for first-time buyers might be 20, 30 or even more than 40 times their salary.

Let’s take a real world example. There is a studio flat for sale on Holloway Road, north London. It is not a palace, but it has been newly decorated. It has a glossy kitchen area (done out in peach); and a new shower room (also in peach). It is on the market with Harris Brown for £250,000, making it among the cheapest homes in inner London.

So, imagine you are 25 and want to buy this property. Presuming you earn the median wage for Londoners — for those aged 22 to 29 that is about £29,900 gross, according to the Office for National Statistics — presuming you can get a 4.5 times salary mortgage; and presuming you can save 20 per cent of your take-home pay every month after tax, student loan repayments and rent for a room in a shared flat nearby, how long would it take, hypothetically, to save for the deposit?

Forty-one years and five months.

And that is if you’re a man. If you’re a woman, based on median earnings figures from the ONS, it will take you an extra nine years.

It is little wonder, then, that despite various government initiatives to help bridge the affordability gap, the number of homeowners in the 25 to 29 age bracket has dropped more than 50 per cent since 1990, according to a report by the Social Mobility Commission published last month. Now more than a third (34 per cent) of first-time buyers in England rely on their parents for financial help, up from 20 per cent seven years ago.

In a statement, Alan Milburn, chair of the Social Mobility Commission said: “Owning a home is becoming a distant dream for millions of young people on low incomes who do not have the luxury of relying on ‘the bank of mum and dad’ to give them a foot up on the ladder.”

Yet when you drill down into the data, a different trend is emerging in the capital. “Historically, the number of first-time buyers receiving financial help in London has been about 10 percentage points higher than the rest of the country,” says Dr Paul Sanderson, co-author of the report. “But recently that trend has reversed.” In 2014, the last year for which figures were available, 29 per cent of first-time buyers in London bought with financial help, six points lower than the country as a whole.

Surely London isn’t becoming somehow more affordable? “I can only surmise it’s getting worse,” says Sanderson. “I assume it’s got to the point where house prices in London are now so high that first-time buyers can’t afford it even with help — there’s a flight out of London.” According to data from the ONS, about 30,000 more thirtysomethings left London than arrived in 2015, an increase of 25 per cent since 2010.

Roxanne Greene managed to buy her own place at 29. An account director at a media intelligence agency, Greene has recently had an offer accepted on a one-bedroom flat in Peckham, south-east London, for a little over £290,000. She is not buying with a partner and hasn’t had help from the “bank of mum and dad”. “It’s all been me,” she says. “I’m currently debating how I’m going to pay the stamp duty — I’ll probably have to stick it on my credit card.”

Greene says the longer she rented in London, the more she felt compelled to get on the property ladder. “I think nine times out of 10, the mortgage payments will be less than your rent, but it’s not just the deposit — it’s all the fees that are really crippling.”

Buying costs aside, mortgages have rarely been cheaper. In 1990, on average, repayments took up 27.7 per cent of gross income, according to the ONS. In 2015, they consumed just 17.6 per cent.

Let’s go back to that flat on Holloway Road. If a young couple earning the median income were buying it together and, thanks to help from parents, they were able to put down a deposit of £12,500, then repayments might be in the region of £1,200 per month over 30 years, using the Halifax mortgage calculator. According to the UK valuation office, renting a one-bedroom flat in Islington would cost £1,517 per month.

Without that injection of capital, it would take the same couple two-and-a-half years to save for the deposit — again if they put aside 20 per cent of take-home pay. And in the time they were doing so, they would have spent £45,510 in rental costs. It is part of the reason that, according to a new report by CBRE, 41 per cent of people aged 22 to 29 still live at home with their parents.

Over a lifetime, the difference between owning and renting is even starker. “There is a big problem down the road,” says Sanderson, “and that is healthcare.” Property is a major source of capital when people come to retire and need to pay for end-of-life care. “The question is where are those people without properties going to get capital?”

In the meantime, rental costs in London are likely to increase significantly, says Glynis Frew, chief executive of Hunters estate agent. She says government interventions — cutting mortgage interest tax relief for landlords, introducing an additional 3 per cent stamp duty premium on all buy-to-let homes, and the proposed crackdown on letting agents’ fees — will see costs passed on to renters. “You can’t keep squeezing a sector like that and not expect rents to go up to compensate,” she says.

While prices may increase, so far they have not. According to data from Countrywide, rents in Greater London have fallen over the past year, down 4.7 per cent year on year in February.

Housing costs have forced many to question whether young people in the UK — or at least in London — should abandon home ownership altogether. Developer Aitch Group, which traditionally has built commercial and residential schemes for the open market, is about to launch its first private rental sector (PRS) scheme in Deptford, south-east London, and has more — about £80m worth of more — in the pipeline. “We think this is a route people are going down,” says Jamie Lester of Aitch Group.

Properties for sale in an estate agent’s window in south London © Jason Alden/Bloomberg

The 83-unit scheme in Childers Street is designed to appeal to millennials, Lester says, with a 4,000 sq ft café and cinema area on the ground floor, and a shared co-working space with printing and copying services and free WiFi. One-bedroom units rent for £1,350 a month, which is £80 below the median for inner London.

Matching up capital with innovative and affordable new housing projects is what drives Native, a new institutional investment platform co-founded by Prasanna Kannan and Daneal Bassiouni. The initial plan had been to provide shared ownership on the open market — which provides equity to buyers through a part-rent, part-buy model. The pair changed direction due to the weight of regulation involved and the eye-watering amounts of capital needed to make an impact.

“We fell out of love with shared ownership because we felt that we weren’t addressing the fundamental issue,” says Kannan. “Fundamentally, prices in London are too high.”

Kannan, 30, says the inspiration for Native came from his own experience of buying a place in Brixton, south London. “I used to work for Goldman [Sachs],” he says, “that was the only reason I managed to scrape together enough to buy. But we’re getting to the stage now where it doesn’t matter what you do; if you come from a poor background, then you can leave university and get a job in the highest paid sector in the country and still not afford to buy.”

So are we at a crisis point yet?

“Well it’s very uncomfortable,” says Dr Paul Cheshire, professor of economic geography at LSE. “I suppose it’s only a crisis when we get riots in the streets.”

He traces the problem back to the formulation of the planning system in 1947, which laid the basis for the urban containment boundaries — the so-called greenbelts — and imposed strict building height controls. “I could show you a map of London showing where you can’t build above seven storeys — and it’s almost everywhere. Fundamentally,” he says, “the problem is one of supply.”

Matters are complicated, he says, because as prices have risen and more and more assets have become locked up in the value of UK housing, the political will to increase supply diminishes.

Cheshire puts forward several solutions: introducing a rule-based planning system, where communities adopt a plan and then stick to it; providing a financial incentive for local authorities to accept development; and substituting stamp duty for an annual land tax. Yet the quickest — and perhaps most controversial — solution might be to relax building constraints on the greenbelt.

According to a 2015 report from the Adam Smith Institute, building on just 3.7 per cent of London’s greenbelt would free up enough land for 1m new homes — supply which could end the affordability crisis for many young Londoners. Yet in the two years since, it is no nearer to becoming policy. Instead, while the government has committed to new supply, a focus has been to launch new savings products — such as the Help to Buy Isa and Lifetime Isa — to help people afford the high housing costs.

“In this country you have this strange alliance between Barbour-jacketed Daily Telegraph readers on the one hand, and environmentalist Guardian readers on the other,” says Cheshire. “There is this idea that the protection of the greenbelt is somehow a green policy; of course it is not a green policy. It’s an extremely regressive policy in that it redistributes housing wealth to the old and to the rich.”

Follow Nathan Brooker on Twitter @ncbrooker

Graphics: Steven Bernard

Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg