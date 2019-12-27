The year ends after world governments meeting in Madrid for talks on climate change failed to reach agreement over how to tackle global warming.

As rifts grew between countries over how fast to cut global emissions, Australia was gripped by record temperatures stoking a month long bushfire emergency and Arctic annual temperatures reached their highest recorded levels, increasing the melting of Greenland’s ice sheet.

Over the past year, several nations have adopted net zero emissions targets, including the UK and France. The Paris climate accord, approved in 2015 and adopted by 197 countries, aims to limit global warming to well below 2C.