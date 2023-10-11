Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Estate, Mellis, £1.5mn

Where Close to the border with Norfolk in the village of Mellis. The nearest train station, in Diss, is a 10 to 15-minute drive away, and from there trains to London Liverpool Street take about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

What A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house set on 12 acres of meadow and woodland, with outbuildings that provide additional accommodation space. Dating back to the 16th century, the property is Grade II-listed and was restored from near dereliction in the 1970s by the writer and environmentalist Roger Deakin.

Why The restored farm still maintains many of Deakin’s projects, including a 10ft-deep moat which he dredged himself and which featured in the book Waterlog, his ode to wild swimming.

Who Inigo

House, Stowmarket, £1.15mn

Where On the edge of Rattlesden village in Mid Suffolk, which is a 30 to 40-minute drive from the county town of Ipswich. The coastline can be reached in around an hour, including the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

What The Grade II-listed property comprises a four-bedroom main house with nearly 3,000 sq ft of internal space and outbuildings including an annexe with its own kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. There’s also a studio, a double garage and several garden stores.

Why The property is on a 3.3-acre plot which adjoins farmland, and the grounds include a moat just outside the house, a kitchen garden and an orchard with apple, plum, pear and peach trees.

Who Bedfords

House, Newmarket, £575,000

Where In Herringswell village, in West Suffolk on the border with Cambridgeshire. Cambridge city is about a half-hour drive away.

What A three-bedroom house in a converted two-storey temple. The open-plan living space opens on to a deck with a Japanese garden and fish pond beyond.

Why The property’s history: the house is set within the grounds of Herringswell Manor, which in 1985 was used as a Japanese school. The Shi-Tennoji monks who ran the school added the temple, bringing workmen from Japan. It was converted into four residences in 2007.

Who Knight Frank

Town house, Southwold, £1.25mn

Where In Southwold, which is at the mouth of the River Blyth where it meets the North Sea and is part of the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

What A four-bedroom, four-storey Victorian town house. Built in the 1850s, the house retains period features including sash windows, timber floors and cornicing.

Why The house is located just off the promenade and opposite the beach. Its front rooms have unobstructed sea views, while the back of the house looks out across Southwold’s rooftops and its lighthouse.

Who Savills

Estate, Bury St Edmunds, £5.25mn

Where In the village of Thurston, a 10-minute drive from Bury St Edmunds, a historic town in West Suffolk. The house is also less than a half-hour drive from Thetford Forest, which spans 47,000 acres of pine forest with multiple trails.

What A large country house which is believed to date back to the 1300s. It has eight bedrooms and six bathrooms in the main house, as well as a two-bedroom flat in the coach house. Together with the garage, the internal space totals 1,089 sq m. There is also a covered pool with a gym area.

Why The 34-acre estate comprises manicured gardens, pastures and woodland. The property has various equine facilities, including stables, fenced paddocks, a manège and a horse walker.

Who Knight Frank

Find out about our latest stories first — follow @FTProperty on X or @ft_houseandhome on Instagram