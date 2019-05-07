The Scottish government has abandoned plans to cut and eventually scrap air passenger tax, saying that the policy was no longer compatible with its climate change goals.

The move is a policy U-turn for the Scottish National party, and follows the declaration last month by Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, of a “climate emergency”.

The SNP promised in its 2016 manifesto to halve and then abolish the air passenger duty, saying the levy made it harder to secure and maintain international routes from Scottish airports, and so held back the tourism industry.

But the policy had been criticised for promoting air travel, a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, as well as for mainly benefiting relatively affluent people and increasing pressure on other areas of government spending.

The SNP plans to convert air passenger duty to an “air departure tax” and halve the rate had already been stalled by difficulties in maintaining an existing exemption for flights from the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

If parliament is serious about tackling the climate emergency then it’s vital that an ambitious target is set

The government dropped the plans after the opposition Labour party called a parliamentary debate on the plans for Wednesday.

“Reducing air departure tax is no longer compatible with more ambitious climate targets,” said Derek Mackay, Scotland’s finance secretary.

The Scottish government last week announced plans to set a legally binding national target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, one of the toughest statutory targets in the world.

The Scottish Conservatives accused the SNP of bowing to “environmental extremists” in the pro-independence movement and breaking its promises to the tourism industry on the aviation tax.

“Cutting ADT on long-haul flights has huge potential to boost our economy, make money for the tourism industry, and generate business,” said Murdo Fraser, Tory shadow finance secretary.

But the Scottish Greens, whose support has allowed the minority SNP government to pass its annual budget for the past three years, welcomed the U-turn.

“If parliament is serious about tackling the climate emergency then it’s vital that an ambitious target is set, and that we are willing to take more decisive policy decisions like scrapping this proposed air tax cut,” said Patrick Harvie, Green parliamentary co-leader.

The independent Scottish Fiscal Commission has forecast that air passenger duty will raise £292m in 2019-20. The government had planned to halve the tax by the end of the current Scottish parliament in 2021 and scrap it completely “when resources allow”.

Scottish Labour said the U-turn was long overdue. “A tax cut that benefits the richest the most and increases emissions was never the right policy,” said Labour transport spokesperson Colin Smyth.

Philip Hammond, UK chancellor, last year shrugged off aviation industry pressure to cut air passenger duty, raising it instead by the rate of inflation. The tax on each departure ranges from £13 for a passenger in an economy seat on a short-haul flight to £515 for one on a long distance flight in a business jet.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said reneging on the manifesto promise could prompt airlines to cut flights and move operations.

“It’s a massive step back for aviation in Scotland,” Mr Provan told BBC Scotland radio. “It’s a huge step back for some of our ambitions to grow and develop tourism.”