Donald Trump has been indicted in what is the first criminal charges against a former US president in the country’s history, Ukraine’s deputy economy minister Oleksandr Gryban speaks to Marc Filippino about investing in Ukraine’s post-war economy, and the FT has published a video of its investigation into North Korean oil smuggling networks.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Donald Trump indicted on criminal charges in Manhattan

Inside North Korea’s oil smuggling: triads, ghost ships and underground banks

Ukraine clinches $15.6bn IMF loan

North Korea and the triads: gangsters, ghost ships and spies | FT Film

