British business leaders to meet ministers at Chevening House

British business leaders will make the case for greater clarity on EU citizens’ rights and a post-Brexit transition deal at a meeting with Brexit secretary David Davis on Friday.

Mr Davis is due to host business leaders at Chevening House in Kent as part of a concerted effort by ministers to overcome the distrust between firms and politicians that characterised UK prime minister Theresa May’s first year in office.

In a sign of the change of tone, the chancellor Philip Hammond will also use a speech on Monday to assure companies that government will listen to their concerns about Brexit. At an event organised by the CBI he will say that in return, businesses should make greater moves to hire British workers and to seek trade outside the EU.

Last week, the government announced a new business advisory group to be overseen by Mr Davis, Mr Hammond and Greg Clark, the business secretary. The group, which will meet fortnightly, aims “to tap into the wealth of specialist knowledge from businesses up and down the country”. It comes after some companies and business groups complained in recent months that they were losing access to government if they spoke critically about Brexit.



The CBI, the Institute of Directors and the EEF manufacturers’ organisation are among those due to attend the Chevening meeting with Mr Davis and Mr Clark.

Dexeu said that “financial services, manufacturing, science, retail, energy and transport” would be represented at the meeting, which is partly intended to introduce Dexeu’s new ministerial team. Two new junior ministers, Joyce Anelay and Steve Baker, have been appointed since last month’s general election.

A Dexeu official said that Mr Davis would soon set out more details for “regular and open dialogue” between government and the business community.

A person from one business group said that their priorities for the talks were “building out the reciprocal citizens rights offer, a clear sign of transitional arrangements and looking to a joint customs committee,” before a trade agreement with the EU could be negotiated.

In a recent joint statement, business groups set out principles for a final Brexit deal, including "minimal customs formalities", regulatory equivalence and ongoing participation in some pan-European programmes.

The choice of Chevening, the country retreat of the foreign secretary, further signals the government’s efforts to establish a warmer relationship with business. But one minister recently complained that the house has too much armour on the walls, too little wifi access and generally lacks the cosiness of the prime minister’s country residence, Chequers.

Since last month’s general election, individual ministers have been given greater freedom to talk to the media and to lobby Downing Street, which has led to some public discord. Over the weekend the government backtracked on suggestions by Damian Green, the new first secretary of state, that university funding could come from taxation rather than student fees.

Downing Street also declined to comment on reports that Justine Greening, the education secretary, had lobbied for an extra £1.2bn in schools funding, while Jeremy Hunt, the health secretary, was among those calling for an end to the public sector pay cap.

In total, extra spending for Northern Ireland, public sector pay and pensioner benefits would cost £4bn a year, according to FT analysis. Michael Gove, the environment secretary, said on Sunday that the government should wait until review bodies had published their recommendations before changing public sector pay policy.

Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Gove — who was reappointed to the cabinet last month after nearly a year on the backbenches — made a plea for collective responsibility.

“I’m not an individual. I am a member of the government and a member of a collective team,” the environment secretary said. “One of the things about government is that you don’t exercise your views on the basis of whims… I sometimes might suppress [my views] in order to ensure that we can operate successfully as a collective team.”

Asked if taxes should rise, he said he didn’t see “any reason why they need to,” but added that the responsibility for setting tax rates sat with Mr Hammond.