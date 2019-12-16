“We’re not going to fit through those traffic cones,” I declare, as my taxi hurtles towards a closed road. We make it through a small gap, just. I ask if the manoeuvre was legal. “It’s closed to traffic,” says my rider.

This is no ordinary taxi. I am riding to the Financial Times in an electric-assisted bike taxi from Pedal Me. The London-based start-up is taking on Uber and claims to be faster, cleaner and more fun than its petrol competitors.

“We’ll be cheaper than Uber, Addison Lee — any of the incumbents”, says Pedal Me’s co-founder and chief executive Ben Knowles.

There is space for up to two adults, or four children, in the bike’s cargo carriage. Passengers sit up front while the rider behind does the grunt work. Some of Pedal Me’s customers are using the service as a quicker, greener alternative to the school run.

“All of our riders are criminal record-checked,” insists Mr Knowles, as he makes the case for ferrying children to school by bike taxi instead of by car. “We’re doing a journey in 20-25 minutes that would have taken an hour. That gives everyone a lie-in.”

Pedal Me says it saves four tonnes of C02 a month, completing 3,000 trips and travelling 16,598km, an increase of 108 per cent from the previous year.

With a fleet of just 42 bikes and 50 staff, the bulk of Pedal Me’s business, for now, is delivering cargo, such as food and flowers. The ambition for the future is a passenger service to rival Uber. Mr Knowles says Pedal Me’s potential share of London’s passenger market could be worth between £250m and £1bn, but it would require a fleet of about 6,000 bikes and it could take years to scale up to meet demand.

Passengers, he says, want an immediate service and while a Pedal Me rider, like Uber, can be hailed via a smartphone app, there can be a longer lead time in Greater London due to a lack of bikes. “We are very good at being on time but it is difficult to react at the drop of a hat when you are running at such high levels of utilisation,” he adds. “It’s a real frustration to me that we don’t have the resources we need.”

Mr Knowles says he typically turns down business worth up to £1,000 every day. That is why the company is trying to crowdfund £1m and is recruiting a finance director and chief operations officer. It will also improve efficiency by further developing the technology that organises jobs and allocates rides. It has plans to scale up in London next year and then in 2021 to expand into other cities, such as Bristol and Edinburgh in the UK, as well as Seville and Brussels.

Unlike the gig economy models of Uber or Deliveroo, the food delivery service, Pedal Me’s riders are employees, working shifts or flexibly for national living wage, plus commission.

“We are a co-operative. Everyone gets shares in the company after working six months full time. For us to run a contractor model seemed fraudulent. We always wanted to have a close link to the riders because we invest a lot of time training them,” Mr Knowles says.

Riders start with cargo jobs. Then they have to take a passenger qualification to transport people. The test is “extremely hard” according to Pedal Me — those taking it usually fail first time — and it recently received prestigious City & Guilds accreditation.

There is a pragmatic rationale for this. “There’s a widespread distrust of pedal couriers and cyclists,” according to co-founder Chris Dixon. Pedal Me’s potential for growth could lie in changing that perception.

There is also the fact that cities want less motor traffic. “They need to manage the amount for air pollution reasons,” Mr Knowles says. “That will create an increasing advantage for us in time.”