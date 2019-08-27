Jeremy Corbyn will hold talks with other UK opposition leaders on Tuesday to devise a plan to block a no-deal Brexit, amid signs that he will be forced to abandon hopes of toppling Boris Johnson and succeeding him as a caretaker prime minister.

Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, said opposition MPs were more likely to unite behind a plan with “legal bite” that would see the House of Commons pass a law to stop a no-deal exit on October 31.

Mr Starmer said it was vital that opposition parties agreed a workable plan that could be implemented immediately when MPs return to Westminster next week after their summer break.

The prospects of Mr Johnson being deposed in a no-confidence vote have receded in recent days; Conservative rebel MPs and MPs from other parties have warned they could not support a move that saw Mr Corbyn enter Downing Street, even in a caretaker capacity ahead of an early election.

Mr Starmer, speaking on the BBC’s Today programme, admitted there would have to be “give and take” if pro-EU Tory rebels were to vote in the same division lobbies as Labour, the SNP, Liberal Democrats and other smaller parties to halt a no-deal Brexit.

“We have got one week to make sure as far as possible we have a plan that is effective and we can put into action,” he said. Mr Starmer added that passing a law to prevent a no-deal exit could be “direct and effective”: “I want something with a legal edge.”

Mr Starmer said that legislation had to be “central to the plan”, in spite of fears among opposition MPs that Mr Johnson could try to suspend parliament to stop such a law being passed.

Jo Swinson, Lib Dem leader, agreed that the “strongest option” would be to pass a law requiring Mr Johnson to seek an extension of the Article 50 exit process — allowing time for a second EU referendum or election.

But she said any plan would have to be legally watertight so that it did not “come apart at the last minute”.

Mr Johnson will send his Brexit negotiator David Frost to Brussels this week to begin discussions on possible changes to the contentious backstop plan for the Irish border.

The prime minister said at the G7 summit in Biarritz that it was “touch and go” whether a new deal could be negotiated but the meeting ended with a more positive atmosphere in relations between Mr Johnson and key EU partners.