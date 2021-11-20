We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Payne's Politics news every morning.
Boris Johnson unveils his plan to rejuvenate Britain’s railways and tackle regional inequality
This week we delve into the plan for reshaping the UK’s railways. Is £100bn of investment the biggest change in a generation, or will it prove to be a massive disappointment? Chief political correspondent Jim Pickard discusses this with a special guest: George Osborne, the former chancellor and chair of the Northern Powerhouse Project.
Plus, it’s been a torrid week for Boris Johnson but does any of it matter? The Tories may be behind in the opinion polls but is the party hanging with him and for how long? Political editor George Parker analyses the situation with FT contributing editor Camilla Cavendish.
Audio source: BBC / Sky / ITV
Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity.
