This week we delve into the plan for reshaping the UK’s railways. Is £100bn of investment the biggest change in a generation, or will it prove to be a massive disappointment? Chief political correspondent Jim Pickard discusses this with a special guest: George Osborne, the former chancellor and chair of the Northern Powerhouse Project.

Plus, it’s been a torrid week for Boris Johnson but does any of it matter? The Tories may be behind in the opinion polls but is the party hanging with him and for how long? Political editor George Parker analyses the situation with FT contributing editor Camilla Cavendish.

Audio source: BBC / Sky / ITV

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity.

