Inside the secretive private equity firm behind the £6.8bn Asda buyout

Today the UK will set out a plan for a simpler, more “nimble” post-Brexit system of state subsidies, and the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi is anticipating a wave of infrastructure spending as it bets on the US market to drive its next phase of growth. Plus, the FT’s private capital correspondent, Kaye Wiggins, investigates the low-profile investors behind the £6.8bn buyout of UK supermarket chain Asda.





