Government to set out proposals for a simpler, more 'nimble' system of state subsidies
Today the UK will set out a plan for a simpler, more “nimble” post-Brexit system of state subsidies, and the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi is anticipating a wave of infrastructure spending as it bets on the US market to drive its next phase of growth. Plus, the FT’s private capital correspondent, Kaye Wiggins, investigates the low-profile investors behind the £6.8bn buyout of UK supermarket chain Asda.
UK unveils post-Brexit state aid scheme to support industry
https://www.ft.com/content/4206d16f-772f-4257-bdca-ca19ca049402
Hitachi targets strong US growth under Biden’s infrastructure plan
https://www.ft.com/content/e9a43c04-7d89-4f71-a77a-060cc12930cc
Inside the secretive private equity firm behind the £6.8bn Asda buyout
https://www.ft.com/content/ce7092f9-645a-46bd-8007-611c99fd8907
Zaoui brothers join Europe’s emerging Spac movement
https://www.ft.com/content/ae2a02ae-2af7-4a61-9c40-cf41927c3b3a?
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published