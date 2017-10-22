UK urged to renew carbon tax pledge

Please tell us why (optional)

Philip Hammond, chancellor, has been urged to renew the UK’s commitment to carbon pricing in the Budget next month or risk allowing a revival of coal-fired power stations.

SSE, the largest UK utility by market capitalisation, has warned the chancellor that energy companies need clarity on his approach to taxing carbon emissions if they are to invest in a new generation of gas-fired power stations.

In a letter also signed by two other energy companies and an environmental group, SSE and its allies said a “robust and strong carbon price” was the best way to meet government goals to combat climate change without further regulation and with fewer state subsidies.

The UK has been a world leader in applying a cost to carbon dioxide emissions, the main greenhouse gas produced by burning fossil fuels such as coal.

Britain introduced a carbon price support mechanism in 2013. Power generators pay a levy of £23 per tonne of carbon emitted — almost five times more than in the rest of the EU.

These arrangements have prompted power generators to shut down many of their coal-fired power stations in the UK.

Mr Hammond faces a tricky decision on whether to extend carbon pricing when the mechanism expires in 2021, as he tries to reconcile competing objectives to cut emissions and reduce energy costs.

The Conservative party manifesto ahead of the June general election included a target for the UK to have the lowest energy bills in Europe.

Manufacturing companies that are heavy users of electricity have long complained that high carbon prices have saddled them with large energy bills.

In their letter to Mr Hammond, SSE and its allies said other countries, such as France and the Netherlands, were beginning to replicate the UK approach on carbon pricing.

It added: “Momentum is building globally to put a meaningful price on carbon . . . it’s now clear that other large industrial countries are following the UK.”

The letter — also signed by Sandbag, a think-tank, and power generators InterGen and VPI Immingham — said carbon pricing had been essential to the 59 per cent fall in emissions from coal-fired electricity generation in 2016 compared with the previous year.

A renewal of the policy beyond 2021 was needed to deliver the government target to phase out coal-fired power generation by 2025 without further regulation, the letter added.

Carbon pricing has helped incentivise growth in renewable wind and solar power in the UK but also in gas-fired electricity generation, which produces half the carbon emissions of coal.

SSE and its allies said they needed reassurance about the future of the carbon price if they were to build new gas plants.

According to Aurora, the energy consultancy, an increase in the carbon price to more than £40 a tonne by 2025 would be required to drive coal out of the UK power system without additional regulation.

Leaving the price at its current level would risk a revival of coal, Aurora said, because coal prices were expected to fall and those of gas rise in the 2020s.

“The government faces a tough decision,” said Richard Howard, head of research at Aurora. “Our analysis suggests it would be risky . . . to slash carbon prices, as this would lead to a surge in coal generation, making it harder to [meet carbon reduction targets].”

The Treasury declined to comment.