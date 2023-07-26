Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy a stake in billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s retail unit, as oil-rich Gulf funds increase their bets on the fast-growing Indian market.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is considering a minority stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions. One of them said the fund is considering a $1bn investment giving it a stake of about 1 per cent and valuing the business at around $100bn.

The people, who asked not to be named as the deal is private, said the agreement has yet to be finalised and is subject to change. One person said the $450bn Qatari sovereign wealth fund had not yet approved it.

The talks come as Reliance Retail is spending heavily to expand its consumer businesses. India’s biggest shopping group by revenues, spanning luxury fashion to groceries, is a subsidiary of Ambani’s oil-to-data conglomerate Reliance Industries, India’s biggest company with a market capitalisation of $205bn.

Ambani’s daughter Isha leads the retail business as the tycoon grooms his three children to succeed him. She has overseen a blitz of brand acquisitions — recently a chocolate company — as Reliance builds out its retail offerings.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested $1.3bn for a 2.04 per cent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures in 2020, in a deal that valued the company then at about $62.4bn. Other shareholders include New York-based private equity firm KKR and two Abu Dhabi sovereign investment funds.

Analysts at AllianceBernstein estimated in May that Reliance Retail was worth as much as $131bn, a valuation that would give QIA a 0.7 per cent stake for a $1bn investment. But other analysts say the retail unit’s value is much lower: Ambit Capital recently estimated it at $57bn, and JM Financial at $100bn.

The QIA is mirroring other Gulf sovereign wealth funds in looking to increase its investments in Asia, including in India. Last year, it pledged to invest up to $1.5bn in James Murdoch’s new media and education venture in India, Bodhi Tree. It has also invested in Indian start-ups Rebel Foods and Swiggy, an online food delivery platform.

“The company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis,” a Reliance Retail spokesperson said. The QIA declined to comment.

Although Reliance Industries’ profits are still driven by its vast petrochemicals unit, which includes the world’s biggest oil refinery, it has invested heavily to diversify into businesses from streaming to shopping, in a bid to fuel future growth.

Reliance Industries, which owns 85 per cent of Reliance Retail Ventures, cleared its debts in 2020, which had swelled to over $20bn through blowout spending on its Jio mobile network, enlisting investors from Gulf sovereign wealth funds to Silicon Valley giants and completing a $7bn rights issue.

But the conglomerate is now in a fresh investment cycle, ploughing funds into its 5G rollout as well as an online and offline shopping network. Reliance said it spent Rs396bn (about $4.8bn) on capital expenditures in the quarter ending June 30, although most of this came from its own cash flows.