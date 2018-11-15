In March, the head of the UK’s Financial Reporting Council suggested the time had come to consider breaking up the Big Four accounting firms. Stephen Haddrill called on the Competition and Markets Authority to examine the case for “audit only” firms.

The argument for breaking up the Big Four — Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC — and separating their audit function from the range of other professional services they offer looked quite compelling in the wake of the collapse of Carillion, the British outsourcing company which was linked to aggressive accounting practices.

Nor are anxieties about the effect on audit quality of the expansionist ambitions of the Big Four restricted to the UK. This year, the International Forum of Independent Audit Regulators said it had identified accounting failures in two-fifths of the 918 audits of listed companies it inspected in 2017.

Given that the growth of the Big Four has been particularly pronounced in the legal services market in recent years, leading law firms will be watching the arguments for and against spinning off these companies’ audit arms with keen interest.

Some argue that the global business and political climate has become less hospitable to the Big Four’s designs on the legal sector. Having surfed the wave of globalisation and the deregulation of legal services around the world that followed the UK’s liberalising Legal Services Act in 2007, they now face the twin forces of protectionism and populism. These political developments threaten to close lucrative global markets, particularly in emerging economies that are lightly regulated.

Does all this spell danger for the Big Four’s dream of absorbing law-related services into their “integrated services model”? One leading expert has warned the legal profession against celebrating prematurely.

3,600 PwC lawyers

In a recent article written with Maria Jose Estaban, David Wilkins, director of the Center on the Legal Profession at Harvard Law School, declared: “Reports of the death of the Big Four’s legal ambitions have been greatly exaggerated.”

For one thing, as Prof Wilkins points out, we have been here before. In the 1990s, the then Big Five (today’s Big Four, plus Arthur Andersen) made a concerted effort to move into the legal market. That attempt foundered in the wake of the Enron scandal, in which Arthur Andersen was centrally implicated and which led to its disintegration in 2002. The so-called Magic Circle law firms grew rapidly as the remaining Big Four drew in their horns.

“The legal profession thought they’d banished [the Big Four] to Middle Earth,” Prof Wilkins says. “But in fact they reformulated their strategy to take advantage of changing dynamics.”

Over the past decade, the accounting firms have sought not to replicate the large law firm model but rather to refine an integrated services model that operates at the intersection of tax, finance, consulting, strategy, information technology and project management.

The Big Four reformulated their strategy to take advantage of changing dynamics

Nick Roome, head of KPMG’s UK legal services business, recently told The In-House Lawyer magazine: “Our model is . . . not to go head to head with law firms. We offer something different.” The same is true of the other members of the Big Four, whose legal activities have grown prodigiously: PwC employs 3,600 lawyers in 98 countries; EY has 2,200 lawyers in 81 countries; KPMG about 1,800 lawyers in 75 jurisdictions; and Deloitte has more than 2,400 lawyers on its books.

2,400 Deloitte lawyers

The most nimble and innovative law firms recognise they must respond and also that the Big Four’s multidisciplinary model offers op­portunities for collaboration. The status quo is not an option.

“Clients want integrated solutions,” says Prof Wilkins, because they do not think of their challenges in legal terms — they are just challenges. “Law firms have to respond to this.”

This need not mean that the complete convergence of law firms with the providers of integrated, business-oriented solutions is inevit­able. “There is always room for various forms of specialisation,” he says.

1,800 KPMG lawyers

However, there is one area in which the Big Four do have a head start and which they plan to conquer: harnessing technologies such as machine learning and other forms of artificial intelligence to provide more efficient and better legal services.

Richard Susskind, author of Tomorrow’s Lawyers, an influential study of the future of the legal profession, and a consultant to Deloitte Legal, says: “What’s interesting about the Big Four is their commitment to new technology. They come to a market where they have no legacy to protect, so they are able to start with a blank sheet of paper. It seems to me self-evident that the Big Four will be hoping to emerge as market leaders in legal technology.”

While most leading global law firms will, Prof Susskind says, have “a story to tell” about innovation and technology, these are yet to have shown a decisive effect either on turnover or on ways of working.

2,200 EY lawyers

There are exceptions, however. Prof Susskind picks out Margin Matrix, a digital derivates compliance system developed by Allen & Overy with Deloitte. Or take Schillings, a firm that has transformed itself in recent years from a law practice into an integrated professional services partnership.

Prof Susskind says he often asks law firms who their competitors are. “They’ll mention someone who looks quite like them. But I tell them that the competition that will kill them won’t be like them.”