Mada Masr, an online newspaper, is one of the few Egyptian media outlets that dares to challenge the status quo amid the repressive political climate that has taken hold since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took power in 2013. Heba Saleh spoke to chief editor and founder of the news site Lina Attala at the news site's offices in Cairo.