Nightwear in the summer can leave you hot and bothered. These brands mix natural fabrics with sophisticated details that regulate your body temperature and help keep you cool.

Sleeper

Sleeper linen lounge suit in Blue Vichy, $220

Former fashion editors Kate Zubarieva and Asya Varetsa established the Kiev-based brand in 2014. Its luxurious, feather-trimmed pyjamas proved to be the perfect antidote to lockdown-induced WFH wardrobe ennui, and the label has become a cult hit. For balmy evenings, look to the lounge suit in breathable Oeko-Tex Certified linen. Featuring a mandarin collar and ruffled cuffs, it comes in summery colours including lime, coral and lavender, as well as daisy print or blue gingham. $220, the-sleeper.com

Desmond & Dempsey

Desmond & Dempsey Sifaka Print men’s cuban pyjama shirt, £79. Ravenala Print Pink long pyjama set, £150

Husband and wife duo Molly Goddard and Joel Jeffery’s nighties and pyjama sets come in a range of styles from cami to Cuban shirt, are made from breathable feather-light linen or soft cotton, and feature a range of hand-painted playful prints – from jaguars to pineapples. Their latest collection, titled The Poolside Collection, launched this month and includes languid tailored separates and a linen slip nightie in rose-petal pink (which also works well as a beach cover-up). From £60, desmondanddempsey.com

Skin

Skin Celina short pyjama set in canyon clay, $138

Using all-natural fabrics, this New York label’s sleepwear is designed to feel like a second skin. The relaxed Celina short pyjama set, in earthy colours including dusty pink and canyon clay, is crafted from super-soft organic Pima cotton, the highest quality cotton available, and is naturally hypoallergenic, making it a good choice for those with sensitive skin. $138, skinworldwide.com

Olivia von Halle

Olivia von Halle Poppy Habibah silk nightshirt, £390 © Joyce NG. Stylist, Claudia Sinclair

“Glamorous enough to enjoy a gin and tonic in before sliding off to bed” was Olivia von Halle’s mission statement when she launched her eponymous pyjama label in 2011. Inspired by the lounging pyjamas worn by Coco Chanel and her contemporaries in the 1920s, the signature silk sets have become favourites with the fashion set, beloved by everyone from Victoria Beckham to Gigi Hadid. The new-season collection, titled Divine Nile, features opulent prints such as gold coins and sphinx cats in jewel-toned colours. Camisole set from £225, oliviavonhalle.com

Piglet

Piglet cami pyjama set, £79

British brand Piglet was launched in 2017 from founder Jessica Mason’s mother’s West Sussex garden shed, with a small offering of linen duvet covers and pillowcases. Now run from a converted barn on Knepp Estate, the pioneering rewilding project, the brand has grown to include sleepwear and accessories in French flax-linen that’s sourced in small batches, meaning no part of the plant is wasted. For a personal touch, the cami pyjama set, available in blush pink, blueberry blue, white or grey pinstripe, can be monogrammed as well. From £79, monogramming from £30, pigletinbed.com

Dora Larsen

Dora Larsen Emelie Ruffle slip, £180 © Mafalda Silva

London-based lingerie brand Dora Larsen launched its first range of sleepwear this year. Available in three colours – bubblegum pink, lagoon blue and tawny brown, each with a contrast-colour ruffled hem – the collection comprises a dress and four separates that can be mixed and matched, and styled as daywear. Made using locally sourced, organic linen and cotton, the collection has been produced in limited quantities to avoid leftover stock. From £75, doralarsen.com