https://www.ft.com/content/7d4a1b33-d4a4-4bff-a305-23c082be7c57





US consumer prices jumped in October at the fastest pace in three decades, and shares of electric truck startup Rivian soared on its first day of trading. Plus, the FT’s Latin America editor, Michael Stott, explains why Colombia’s president is castigating cocaine users for their role in destroying the Amazon rainforest.





US consumer prices rise at fastest pace in three decades - with Colby Smith

https://www.ft.com/content/5a5a7e5f-4207-4de1-9432-002f96de67bb





Electric vehicle start-up Rivian soars on stock market debut - with Dave Lee

https://www.ft.com/content/e2fb010f-0d29-4e80-8ad7-797973d463f7





Colombia’s president says cocaine users culpable in Amazon destruction - with Michael Stott

https://www.ft.com/content/375f07cd-4c3b-404a-b812-1b81dca7c1c7





Disney’s streaming growth disappoints in fourth quarter

https://www.ft.com/content/9d8fedd1-36db-45c8-8596-dce1905ec6f7





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

