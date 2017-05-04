Macron, Le Pen and the battle for the idea of France

The ultra-nationalist writer Charles Maurras believed there were “two Frances”. The one he loved was the “pays réel”, the real country: a rural France of church clocks, traditions and native people fused with their ancestral soil. Maurras loathed the “pays légal”, the legal country: the secular republic, which he thought was run by functionaries conspiring for alien interests. Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon, a fan of Maurras, sees the same legal country/real country divide in the US.

Maurras was born in 1868 and died in 1952. But if he returned on Sunday to witness the French presidential run-off, he would instantly recognise both candidates. He would cast Emmanuel Macron as the incarnation of the “legal France” and Marine Le Pen as embodying the “real” one. The idea of the “two Frances” frames the way many French people of all political leanings see this election. More than in any other postwar contest, when Macron and Le Pen face off, so do two ancient visions of their country.

Maurras understood modern French history as a running battle between the “two Frances”. He bemoaned the revolution of 1789 as the Enlightenment’s destruction of French traditions. In the Dreyfus affair of the 1890s, Maurras saw the Jewish army officer Alfred Dreyfus sabotaging the “real France”. In 1940, Maurras welcomed the ousting of the legal France by the Nazi-backed Vichy regime with its traditionalist slogan, “work, family, fatherland”. Jailed as a collaborator in 1945, he exclaimed: “It’s the revenge of Dreyfus.”

The disaster of Vichy shamed supporters of the “real France” into a decades-long silence. Though Jean-Marie Le Pen emerged as their champion in the 1970s, he never got near the presidency. (He attended the first “festival of the real country” in Rungis outside Paris in March this year.)

However, space has now re-emerged for a “real France” movement. Vichy is fading from memory and Marine Le Pen has “de-diabolised” the Front National by shedding its obsession with Jewish people. Last week her party’s new president had to resign over an inconvenient old interview in which he allegedly disputed the existence of the Nazi gas chambers. (He is preparing legal action.)

Now she treads in Maurras’ footsteps. Her “real France”, like his, is rural not urban. Like him, she imagines its enemies as non-Catholic aliens. Maurras worried about Jews, Protestants, Freemasons, Germans (“barbarians — and the best of them know it”) and the English language. Le Pen worries about Muslims, Germans (who, she says, effectively rule France) and the English language. (She bashed Macron for his speech in English in Berlin in January.)

Maurras said France was run by a self-serving clique of “20,000 or 30,000” people. Le Pen echoes that. She and he consider parliament simultaneously evil and weak. They both distrust international finance. Both think France has declined from a golden age. He was horrified to see France become Europe’s first country of immigration. She wants to stop immigration, close borders and possibly leave the EU.

Her followers retell myths that have scarcely changed since Maurras’ day. In 1927, after the republic made it easier for immigrants to get French nationality, the conservative Figaro newspaper invoked the first world war: “Three million vigorous, healthy, honest Frenchmen have been shipped to the slaughterhouse so they could be replaced by the world’s vermin.” Figaro saw a conspiracy by “the hidden administration of the Three Hundred . . . to replace the French race in France with a different race”. Today, many Front National voters believe the elite is conspiring to replace “the French race” with Muslim immigrants.

For any politician selling the fantasy of the “real France”, Macron is the perfect opponent. His angelic unmarked face, his suits and slight figure mark him out as a technocrat distant from the soil. He worked for Rothschild, the bank that since Maurras’ youth has figured in the French nativist imagination as the supposed locus of the international Jewish conspiracy. (Few French people know it’s now a modestly sized Paris-based merchant bank, not the European giant of Maurras’ day.)

Macron literally waves the European flag. He considers Frenchness a legal identity that immigrants can acquire, rather than something passed on by blood. Praising the French Foreign Legion last weekend, he tweeted: “Thanks to all those soldiers who became French not by blood received but by blood spilled.” And though he comes from “real” provincial Amiens, he has spent his adulthood in Paris, a cosmopolitan city that’s often contrasted with the “real France”. (Maurras, on his first visit to the capital, complained about “a multitude of foreign signs, full of those names with K, W and Z that our printers spiritually call Jewish letters”.)

The night Macron won the election’s first round, he unintentionally emphasised his metropolitanism by celebrating with celebrities in chic Parisian brasserie La Rotonde. Days later, his attempt to fuse with his native Amiens soil went wrong when local factory workers shouted at him. “People are talking about two Frances, one of the cities and one of the fields,” he grumbled afterwards.

We like to flatter ourselves that we are living in an unprecedented new era. In fact, some strains of national thought barely change.

