AfD leader splits with party after German election breakthrough

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The rightwing nationalist Alternative for Germany suffered its first split just a day after scoring a stunning success in Germany’s elections, as leader Frauke Petry said she would not sit with the party in the Bundestag.

Ms Petry, a moderate who has been waging a long-running battle with rightwing extremists in the party, dropped the bombshell at the start of a press conference to celebrate the AfD’s shock result in Sunday’s poll. The party, formed only four years ago, won 13 per cent of the vote, and is set for 94 parliamentary seats in a Bundestag of more than 700 members.

But Ms Petry’s move showed the party remains deeply divided. Many experts believed it was inevitable that she would quit after she lost an internal power struggle to a rightwing nationalist faction led by her deputy, the 76-year-old former Christian Democrat official Alexander Gauland.

Mr Gauland caused controversy on Sunday evening by saying that the AfD would “hunt Merkel or whoever else down”, and “take our country back”. In the election campaign he also provoked outrage by saying Germany should be proud of what its soldiers had achieved in two world wars.

At a party conference in Cologne in April, Ms Petry had tried to steer the party away from a policy of “fundamental opposition” towards greater realism, and to distance it more clearly from the far right. She argued that this would enable the AfD to take part in future coalition governments, both on a regional and national level. But the initiative was soundly rejected by the rest of the party.

[The AfD was] successful in opposition but is incapable of making a credible offer to assume a role in government

Ms Petry said on Monday that since its formation in 2013 the AfD’s aim had always been to “quickly become capable of governing”. But she said, in recent weeks, various leaders had tried to position it as a “party of anarchists”.

Such a group, she said, could be “successful in opposition but is incapable of making a credible offer to assume a role in government”. She said for that reason she had decided not to become part of the AfD’s group in the Bundestag.

“We should talk openly on this day about the content-related disagreements we have inside the party,” she said. “We can’t just hush them up.”

Ms Petry’s shock move has revealed the ideological tensions at the heart of a party that remains an unusually broad church, uniting moderate conservatives disappointed with Angela Merkel’s refugee and eurozone policies with rightwing ideologues, xenophobes and conspiracy theorists who claim Germany is being “swamped” by foreigners out to destroy it of its cultural identity.

Ms Petry was unsuccessful in her efforts to exclude the notorious firebrand Björn Höcke, leader of the AfD in the eastern state of Thuringia, who said in a speech in January that Germany should stop having to atone for its Nazi past. He also described a tribute to the murdered Jews of Europe in central Berlin as a “memorial of shame”.

Many are now wondering whether the party may face further damaging splits. According to a recent study by the Duisburg Institute for Speech and Social Research, Ms Petry commands the loyalty of 40 of the 235 candidates the AfD put up for this month’s election. It is unclear at this point whether her supporters may now join her in breaking away from the AfD parliamentary group.