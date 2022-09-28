The IMF is criticising the UK’s tax cut plan, the US is pressing EU countries to speed up and increase the financial support for Ukraine, and the head of crypto lender Celsius Network resigned on Tuesday. Plus, officials in Europe say suspicious leaks on two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea are likely the result of sabotage.

IMF urges UK to ‘revaluate’ tax cuts in biting attack on fiscal plan

US presses EU to speed up financial aid to Ukraine

Denmark, Germany and Poland warn of sabotage after Nord Stream leaks

Mashinsky resigns as head of Celsius Network

