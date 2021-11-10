Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

General Electric plans to break into three separate companies after years of trying to respond to flaws in its business model exposed by the financial crisis, China’s President Xi Jinping is paving the way for his unprecedented bid for a third term in power. Plus, the FT’s investment correspondent, Attracta Mooney, explains why a growing number of asset managers are getting tougher on companies in their portfolios to address climate change. 


GE to split into healthcare, energy and aviation companies - with Andrew Edgecliff-Johnson

Xi lays groundwork for third term by adopting Mao and Deng’s power play - with Tom Mitchell 

Stay or sell? The $110tn investment industry gets tougher on climate - with Attracta Mooney 

