Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/5656f24c-a8db-4626-bd6f-c2ab0aa4aa8c





General Electric plans to break into three separate companies after years of trying to respond to flaws in its business model exposed by the financial crisis, China’s President Xi Jinping is paving the way for his unprecedented bid for a third term in power. Plus, the FT’s investment correspondent, Attracta Mooney, explains why a growing number of asset managers are getting tougher on companies in their portfolios to address climate change.





30-day free trial of the Moral Money newsletter:

http://www.ft.com/cop26podcast





GE to split into healthcare, energy and aviation companies - with Andrew Edgecliff-Johnson

https://www.ft.com/content/fb73e702-e885-4c20-8857-ddd29dc623af





Xi lays groundwork for third term by adopting Mao and Deng’s power play - with Tom Mitchell

https://www.ft.com/content/71b165a6-052d-4d7d-9006-e2e757f40d98





Stay or sell? The $110tn investment industry gets tougher on climate - with Attracta Mooney

https://www.ft.com/content/ee08d61d-4c98-4398-9971-93036d67e91e





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.