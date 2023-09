The best of TV and streaming this week

‘Laura Kuenssberg: State of Chaos’ examines the turmoil in Britain’s Tory government; Netflix airs season 16 of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’; insomniac sitcom ‘Still Up’; ‘Picasso: The Beauty and the Beast’ examines two sides of the artist’s reputation; Chris Packham asks ‘Is It Time to Break the Law?’ to save the environment — reviews by Dan Einav