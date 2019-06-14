The Bank of England has uncovered poor practices across the UK’s challenger banks and ordered them to tighten standards and “overly optimistic” risk modelling.

The confidential BoE stress test reviewed 20 fast-growing new UK banks and other deposit takers. It found that they had an “inability to explain assumptions” in their stress-test models and an aggressive focus on growth, even though they tend to make riskier loans, according to a letter sent by the central bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority to chief executives this week.

Many new lenders, the BoE found, are underestimating potential loan losses in a downturn, lulled by the “relatively benign credit conditions” since they were created.

“Most fast-growing firms were overly optimistic about the potential impact of a stress scenario on their business,” the BoE’s letter reads. “We expect all firms to demonstrate effective engagement and challenge by senior management and boards, with stress testing integrated into the business.”

Concerns have already been raised about risk controls at challenger banks, particularly after a recent scandal at Metro Bank, which had to slash growth plans and turn to investors for a £375m emergency share issue after admitting it had misclassified a large number of commercial loans and did not hold sufficient capital.

The PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority are both investigating the bank over the failure.

Since the financial crisis, politicians, policymakers and regulators have tried to break the monopoly of high-street banks as part of efforts to avoid having institutions that are “too big to fail”.

The PRA has given banking licences to more than a dozen new lenders in recent years in an effort to encourage competition. However, these challengers have struggled to break the stranglehold of the big five high street banks — HSBC, Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and Santander.

From a “non-stressed” scenario review that it did at the same time, the BoE observed that challengers tend to have high risk appetites but with risk modelling that does not necessarily reflect this. Some have particularly weak underwriting standards for commercial loans.

The PRA did not name which 20 challengers it reviewed, although all had a balance sheet of at least £750m, a growth rate of at least 10 per cent since they were created, or a focus on commercial lending.

It used the same doomsday scenario as for its published annual stress test of high street banks — a 4.7 per cent drop in UK gross domestic product, with a 40 per cent drop in commercial property prices and 33 per cent for residential property.

John Cronin, an analyst at Goodbody & Co, said the PRA’s findings were “important”.

“It does reinforce the fact that challenger banks [and] building societies are less sophisticated in terms of loan loss experience [and] expectations, risk management standards, and funding models,” he wrote in an analyst note.

He added that while there are differences between the various banks in the sector “these findings will serve to reconfirm negative biases towards challenger banks in the case of some market participants”.