The US and Germany are among the western allies falling behind in delivering promised heavy weapons to Ukraine, and big asset managers are flocking to Latin American bonds and currencies. Plus, the FT’s Africa editor David Pilling introduces us to some conservationists working to protect elephants from poachers in the Congo River Basin.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Latin America’s bonds and currencies lure yield-hungry investors

In search of the ‘village of the elephants’, deep in the central African rainforest

Japan Airlines gives tourists chance to reduce baggage by renting clothes

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com