Trading in highly-anticipated bitcoin futures may start slowly as tight risk limits imposed by banks and brokers prevent all but a handful of investors using the untested market.

Cboe Global Markets will launch derivatives on bitcoin, the digital currency, on Sunday evening, nipping in a week ahead of competing contracts by crosstown Chicago rival CME Group.

Their arrival is a milestone as a growing number of investors seek to trade — via a regulated market — a controversial asset set up as an alternative to existing financial structures. Its debut comes as the value of bitcoin continues to soar, rising more than 50 per cent in value last week alone.

Cboe and CME both used a self-certification regime at the start of December to debut their contracts, giving regulators, banks and traders minimal time to prepare.

“Volume is not going to be very high. It was a very short notice period and not all [market participants] can turn around quickly,” said Max Boonen, founder of B2C2, a UK cryptocurrency broker planning to trade the futures.

To help spur demand Cboe is offering free trading for the rest of the month. The futures industry has been trying to balance investor demand with managing risks that come from trading an untried and volatile market.

At one point its price on the largest private exchange swung just under a fifth in around 40 minutes but diverged sharply from other venues, raising questions about the nascent industry’s trading infrastructure.

Garrett See, chief executive of DV Chain, a cryptocurrency trader in Chicago, said his company would be trading from day one, though he too anticipated light volumes. “Our approach is to start small and see how it goes and be cautious. I think that’s the way everyone is approaching it,” he said.

Cboe’s futures exchange is one of the industry’s smaller markets, trading only 300,000 contracts a day in November. By contrast CME’s interest rate futures traded an average 9.3m contracts in the same period.

Settlement of Cboe’s contracts will also depend on prices provided by Gemini Exchange, the digital currency platform run by twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. It is only the 22nd largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume traded, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

With only a week to prepare, futures brokers that act as counterparties to deals have opted to curtail their risk limits. Some of the largest, such as Goldman Sachs, will clear for only a few clients. Others, such as JPMorgan and Citigroup, have declined to immediately clear them.

That leaves fewer brokers for investors to use for executing orders and post margin, which backstops trades. “There are challenges in terms of finding [a futures broker] for day one,” Mr See said.

Advantage Futures, a Chicago-based broker, gave every client seeking access to bitcoin futures smaller limits than they requested. “All of them understood with no pushback or objections,” said Joe Guinan, chief executive. Most would also have to stump up extra margin against their positions, he added.

This week Cboe’s clearing house, the OCC, raised its demands on investors for the initial margin, or amount of the trade price they must pay upfront to backstop the trade. A clearing house acts as a counterparty to futures deals, stepping in to prevent a default from infecting the rest of the market. OCC is now asking for initial margin of 44 per cent, up from 33 per cent a week ago, and maintenance margin of 40 per cent, up from 30 per cent.

Mr Guinan said the futures exchanges’ embrace would force improvements at relatively young, unregulated cash bitcoin exchanges, some of which have suffered outages as traders overwhelm their systems.

“These other exchanges operate in the seamy underbelly of the financial system, and now they’re going to be out in the light of day,” Mr Guinan said.