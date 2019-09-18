Boris Johnson could designate Northern Ireland a “special economic zone”, according to British officials, as the prime minister seeks to defy the odds and unlock a Brexit deal in Brussels.

The concept of keeping Northern Ireland anchored politically in the UK but with easy economic access to the Irish (and therefore EU) market may be seductive but Mr Johnson has so far failed to set out in detail how it would work.

Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, warned on Wednesday that his meeting with Mr Johnson this week had made “no progress” on the vexed question of the Irish backstop, the insurance policy to maintain an open border in Ireland. Here the FT looks at what Mr Johnson has in mind.

What is the Irish backstop?

Under the Brexit withdrawal deal negotiated by Theresa May last November, Britain would remain in a standstill transition period until December 2020 — or until December 2022 by mutual consent — during which time both sides would seek a new trade deal to ensure the Irish border is as free flowing and open as it is today.

However, if that failed, the backstop would come into force meaning the whole of the UK would be in a “temporary” customs union with the EU until the question was resolved. Mr Johnson believes that could leave Britain trapped under Brussels dominion indefinitely.

What is Mr Johnson proposing as an alternative?

The prime minister has not yet put anything down in writing — he is waiting until after the Conservative conference in early October — but it is possible to discern the outline of his plan to “scrap the backstop”.

He wants to create — as far as possible — a single regulatory zone covering the whole of Ireland, reducing the need for checks at the border. He has already proposed this approach for health checks on animals and foodstuffs.

Other issues considered suitable for the “all Ireland economy” treatment include the electricity market, but so far Mr Johnson has not been prepared to extend the idea to manufactured goods.

Mr Johnson has latched on to a quote — attributed to Democratic Unionist party founder Ian Paisley Sr: “Our people may be British but our cows are Irish”, a reference to the deep agricultural ties between Northern Ireland and the Republic. He has said his agri-food proposal was “the germ of an idea” — suggesting he intends to develop it further.

Wouldn’t that require a border in the Irish Sea?

Yes. Over time the rules for the EU single market — covering the “all-Ireland economy” — could diverge from regulations in mainland Britain. That would mean checks would be required on the Irish Sea to protect the integrity of the single market.

Until now this has been rejected out of hand by the DUP, which opposes any regulatory border with the mainland, but the party now says it could consider the idea provided the new regime had the consent of people in Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson’s solution is to try to restore the Stormont assembly in Northern Ireland to give its approval to new EU rules. In practice it might always approve them, because to refuse would be to create barriers to trade with Ireland and the giant single market.

Would this approach remove the need for all checks at the Irish border?

Far from it. Indeed, Mr Johnson was reported by EU officials to have become “heavy in his chair” when Mr Juncker confronted him with the complexity of border issues at their lunch in Luxembourg this week.

Safety and health checks at the single market border are only one part of the problem. So far Mr Johnson’s ideas do not cover manufactured goods, VAT collection and the biggest issue of all: customs controls.

There are checks for tariffs and “rules of origin” at every customs border in the world, so why would Northern Ireland be any different once the UK becomes a third country with its own independent trade policy?

What is Mr Johnson proposing on customs checks?

The simplest “off the peg” solution would be for Mr Johnson to adopt the EU’s original proposal of a “Northern Ireland-only backstop”, where the region would remain in the customs union and single market until a new trade deal was in place.

But Mr Johnson wants a revised Brexit deal “that gets the UK out whole and entire” and has rejected the Northern Ireland-only backstop, for now at least. “Things might look a bit different after the Tory conference,” joked one government insider.

For now Mr Johnson foresees a customs border in Ireland, but with checks carried out “away from the border”, using technology and trusted trader schemes. “This is all do-able with energy and goodwill,” he said.

Will the EU buy it?

Not as it stands. Mr Juncker and Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, told Mr Johnson this week it was time to see the details. They do not believe that the prime minister’s “alternative arrangements” to secure smooth trade at the border are workable, or even exist.

Before Mr Johnson can get close to a deal at an EU summit on Brussels on October 17-18 he will have to move further on regulatory alignment and come up with a more convincing solution to the customs union question.

The idea of “democratising” the backstop by giving Stormont a greater say is gaining ground, but the EU is unlikely to give the Northern Ireland assembly a veto over the new arrangement. And Stormont has been suspended for almost three years.