The 13th interest rate rise in a row has piled on the pain for many homeowners. Money Clinic host Claer Barrett has assembled a team of experts to talk through the options for managing the hit on overstretched wallets. Sarah Pennells, consumer finance specialist at Royal London, Adrian Anderson of mortgage brokers Anderson and Harris, and the FT’s Chris Giles offer analysis, strategies and solutions.

Banks must play fair as mortgage rates rise

Q&A: What should I do about my mortgage?

For details on the latest government support for mortgage holders see here

Mentioned by Claer in the podcast: https://debtcamel.co.uk

