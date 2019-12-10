Victims of the HBOS Reading banking fraud could be entitled to higher payouts after an independent review of a compensation scheme set up by Lloyds Banking Group ruled that it was not “fair and reasonable” and needed to be reassessed.

Ross Cranston, a retired High Court judge who assessed the scheme on the recommendation of the Financial Conduct Authority, the UK financial watchdog, called for a fresh process “conducted by an independent third party” to review the fairness of its decisions.

He criticised the scheme for “serious shortcomings”, saying it lacked transparency and set an unduly high evidential bar against customers claiming for direct financial loss as a result of the fraud.

Sir Ross also attacked Lloyds for failing to accept any share of the blame for causing losses to customers. “The message across the board was that all of those failures and all of that suffering were of the customers’ own making,” Sir Ross said. “This is an unacceptable denial of responsibility.”

The review was launched in May in response to complaints about the scheme from small business customers affected by the fraud at HBOS, which took place in the years before Lloyds took over the bank at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

It is nearly three years since the guilty verdicts were handed down, and a decade and a half since many of the frauds took place. Victims are suffering real hardship, many lost their businesses, homes and — in some cases — families

Scores of small businesses went bust when HBOS bankers based in Reading, Berkshire, conspired with corrupt external consultants to load the companies with debt and then loot them. Lloyds rejected the owners’ claims for compensation for more than a decade on the grounds that there was no evidence that a fraud had taken place.

The bank set up a compensation scheme in 2017 after a trial which resulted in six people being jailed, including two HBOS bankers, over the fraud. Overseen by an independent reviewer, Russel Griggs, it made awards worth £102m to 187 of the 191 companies’ directors it assessed over 18 months.

Sir Ross’s findings will come as a stinging rebuke to Lloyds chief executive Antonio Horta Osorio, who had hoped the Griggs scheme would draw a line under the HBOS Reading affair.

When Sir Ross was appointed, Lloyds said it expected the review would “provide assurance” that “fair and reasonable outcomes had been delivered”. Sources close to Prof Griggs said at the time they expected that compensation would not be altered.

The bank said on Tuesday it would implement all of Sir Ross’s recommendations. Mr Horta Osorio said he was “very sorry” and offered a personal commitment to ensure that affected customers had “their claims properly addressed in an open and transparent manner”. Mr Horta Osorio has also written to victims, offering to meet them to discuss how to take this forward.

Sir Ross’s 152-page report did commend some aspects of the Griggs review. It noted that the awards made by the bank for “distress and inconvenience” were generous, and “beyond what a customer could hope to have been awarded by a court”.

However, it said the Griggs review fell short in several critical areas. It was not transparent about the methodology it used to assess claims and the bank did not share its own information with victims. Prof Griggs declined to comment on Tuesday.

Sir Ross reserved his strongest criticism for the bank’s approach when it came to assessing “direct and consequential loss caused by criminal misconduct”.

Of the 71 businesses whose cases were heard by Prof Griggs’ scheme, none received a payment for direct loss. Sir Ross only reviewed 16 of these cases. But several contained features which may have presented a good claim for such loss, he observed.

Sir Ross’s main recommendation was that all cases should be eligible for review to see whether they should be compensated for direct loss. He cautioned that this might not lead to a materially different outcome. “The key difference will be that their claims will have been properly addressed, in an open and transparent manner,” he said.

The SME Alliance, a group that advocates on behalf of small business banking customers, welcomed the report. However, its director, Nikki Turner, expressed concern about the time it was taking for victims to receive compensation.

“It is nearly three years since the guilty verdicts were handed down, and a decade and a half since many of the frauds took place,” she said. “Victims are suffering real hardship, many lost their businesses, homes and — in some cases — families.”

Victims meanwhile criticised Lloyds’ failure to heed their longstanding concerns about the compensation process. “The people involved were some of the smartest bankers and lawyers in Europe yet despite their numbers and experience they apparently made basic errors that a student wouldn’t make,” said Paul Pascoe, the former business partner of TV star Noel Edmonds, whose business Unique Group collapsed in 2007.