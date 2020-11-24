Florida deaths jump by the most since October
Peter Wells in New York
California and Texas reported increases in cases on Monday that pulled back from record jumps in infections over the weekend, while Florida reported its biggest one-day jump in deaths in more than a month.
The US states, which rank first, second and third by population — and coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic — have begun to exhibit some of the worrying metrics they displayed during the summer, when they led a surge in cases throughout the sunbelt.
California reported a further 8,337 cases on Monday, down from 14,319 on Sunday and compared with 9,890 on Monday last week. The state reported a record 15,442 infections on Saturday, soaring past the previous record of 12,807 during its summer peak in late July.
Texas reported 6,576 new cases on Monday, down from 8,554 on Sunday and compared with 6,858 on Monday last week. The state, which ranks second in the US by population, set a record of 12,597 new cases on November 21.
Authorities also revealed 128 historical cases, which are not included in the daily number, including 104 from the region around Houston.
Florida's health department this afternoon revealed a further 6,331 cases, close to the 6,374 on Sunday and compared with 4,530 a week earlier.
Unlike California and Texas, the Sunshine State has not reported more than 10,000 cases in a single day since the worst of its summer outbreak in July, according to Financial Times analysis of Covid Tracking Project data.
Florida authorities on Monday attributed a further 96 deaths to coronavirus. That is the biggest one-day increase in fatalities since October 16, and excluding October 22, when technical difficulties over the weekend resulted in two days of data being reported in one go.
The death tolls in Texas and California rose by 50 and 32, respectively, on Monday. Last week, the two states reported daily increases in deaths that were their highest in at least a month.
After New York, Texas, California and Florida have attributed the highest number of deaths to coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
News you might have missed...
The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford university and AstraZeneca has delivered a better than expected result in late-stage trials, boosting hopes that the pandemic can be defeated.
Nearly 1.05m travellers passed through US airport checkpoints on Sunday, the most since mid-March, as people travelled ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday despite a warning from the top US health body.
UK prime minister Boris Johnson has announced that England will enter into a strict three-tier system from December 2. Under the new restrictions, gyms, hairdressers and the wider leisure sector will be allowed to reopen within all tiers, alongside gyms and non-essential shops.
Qantas plans to insist that passengers on international flights have been vaccinated against Covid-19 before boarding its planes, once any vaccination has been launched.
The biggest US technology groups, including Apple and Alphabet, hold 27 per cent of a total record cash pile among non-financial companies as the coronavirus pandemic has prompted businesses to hoard their money.
The ailing UK sports industry was given a boost on Monday after the British government announced that fans would be allowed to make a limited return to stadiums at big sporting events in England after the end of national lockdown restrictions next month.
Ohio reported nearly 12,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its biggest one-day jump of the pandemic.
Washington DC and Pennsylvania on Monday joined a growing list of US jurisdictions tightening coronavirus restrictions ahead of this week’s Thanksgiving public holiday.
Many Iranians have defied the lockdown which started on Saturday in order to make ends meet, casting doubts on the effectiveness of the initiative in bringing down the number of Covid-19 deaths.
Get alerts on Coronavirus economic impact when a new story is published