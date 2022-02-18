Sequoia Capital plans to move deeper into cryptocurrency markets and has earmarked at least $500mn for investments in cryptocurrency assets, and a global financial regulator says that policymakers must act quickly to craft rules for digital asset markets. Plus, the FT’s Moscow correspondent, Polina Ivanova, reports that Siberia has become home to a cottage industry of DIY cryptomining fuelled by cheap electricity.

Sequoia earmarks $500mn for push into cryptocurrency markets

Global financial watchdog calls for ‘urgent’ action to contain crypto risks

In Siberia, a crypto boom made of ingenuity, defiance and DIY

