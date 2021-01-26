Jude Webber in Mexico City

Mexican telecoms magnate Carlos Slim received hospital treatment and tests for Covid-19 but is recovering well, his son said.

Writing on Twitter, Carlos Slim Domit said the América Móvil boss had “preventatively” been to the Instituto Nacional de Nutrición, one of Mexico’s most prestigious state hospitals, for “clinical tests, monitoring and treatment”.

Mr Slim, who is Mexico’s richest man, “has evolved very favorably from Covid more than a week since displaying minor symptoms," Mr Slim Domit wrote. He gave no further details.

Arturo Elías, his son-in-law and spokesman, said Mr Slim went to hospital for tests “but he’s doing very well”.

On Sunday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he had tested positive.

The pandemic in Mexico has hit record levels of infections, fatalities and excess deaths in recent weeks.