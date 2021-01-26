Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Carlos Slim treated in hospital for ‘minor symptoms’
Jude Webber in Mexico City
Mexican telecoms magnate Carlos Slim received hospital treatment and tests for Covid-19 but is recovering well, his son said.
Writing on Twitter, Carlos Slim Domit said the América Móvil boss had “preventatively” been to the Instituto Nacional de Nutrición, one of Mexico’s most prestigious state hospitals, for “clinical tests, monitoring and treatment”.
Mr Slim, who is Mexico’s richest man, “has evolved very favorably from Covid more than a week since displaying minor symptoms," Mr Slim Domit wrote. He gave no further details.
Arturo Elías, his son-in-law and spokesman, said Mr Slim went to hospital for tests “but he’s doing very well”.
On Sunday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he had tested positive.
The pandemic in Mexico has hit record levels of infections, fatalities and excess deaths in recent weeks.
News you might have missed
The Biden administration will introduce limitations on travel to the US from South Africa and reinstate restrictions on people travelling from the UK, Ireland and most of Europe amid concerns about new contagious coronavirus strains.
California has lifted stay at home orders for all regions in the state, ending a seven-week lockdown for millions of residents aimed at slowing a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalisations through the holiday season.
Moderna is launching a trial of a new Covid-19 vaccine as the US biotech group warned that its current shot was less effective in tackling the strain that emerged in South Africa.
The European Commission has piled pressure on AstraZeneca over its planned cut to first quarter vaccine dose deliveries to the EU, with emergency talks between the two sides set for Monday night.
Anthony Fauci, the leading US expert on infectious diseases, said he was concerned about delaying administering the second dose of coronavirus vaccines, as they have chosen to do in some areas of the UK, since the clinical trials were based on a specific timeline.
Xi Jinping has called for a global response to the coronavirus pandemic, including coordinated efforts to boost economic growth and ensure that vaccines are made “accessible and affordable to people in all countries”.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, from isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, held a “cordial and successful” telephone call with Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, paving the way for the rapid roll-out of the Sputnik V vaccine, the government said.
UK to help other countries spot new virus variants
Sarah Neville in London
The UK will offer its genomics expertise to other countries to help spot and contain new strains of Covid-19, the government will announce on Tuesday.
The world has been struggling with the emergence of several mutations in the disease, at least one of which, B.1.1.7, is believed to be both more transmissible and potentially more deadly. The discovery of the new strains has also prompted urgent investigations to check that existing vaccines will still work against them.
A “new variant assessment platform” will work directly on samples provided from overseas, or provide expert advice and support remotely “where the partner country already has some capabilities in this area but requests further assistance”, the health department said.
The offer could include training and resources as well as personnel and equipment.
Isabel Oliver, director of Public Health England’s National Infection Service, said genomic testing was crucial to efforts to control the virus and respond before it was too late.
The new initiative would bring PHE's “cutting edge science to countries that have little or no ability to sequence and analyse COVID-19 virus strains themselves”, and provide crucial early warning of new variants emerging around the world that might endanger the UK, Dr Oliver added.
The UK has carried out more than half of all SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences submitted to the global database, according to the health department. Scientists working for Public Health England were the first to identify B.1.1.7 when it emerged last year in Kent.
Matt Hancock, health secretary, said the UK initiative, which comes as the country prepares to assume the presidency of the G7, will “help us better understand this virus and how it spreads and will also boost global capacity to understand Coronavirus, so we’re all better prepared for whatever lies ahead”.
