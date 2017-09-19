Portugal’s comeback is the eurozone’s socialist success story

Junk no more. Portugal has cemented its position as the eurozone’s comeback kid after securing a much-prized return to investment grade debt status last week.

S&P Ratings — one of the world’s three biggest rating agencies — became the first to lift Portugal from five years as a “junk” sovereign borrower, capping off a stunning recovery for an economy which exited a €78bn international bailout programme three years ago.

With the economy enjoying its best growth in a decade, investment grade status has been coveted by Portugal’s Socialist-led government as the seal of approval for reforms designed to shrink Lisbon’s budget deficit and eat away at its 130 per cent of GDP debt pile. S&P now expects the economy to grow twice as fast in 2017 compared with last year at 2.8 per cent.

That makes Portugal a rare beast in the eurozone: a socialist-led government carrying out budget consolidation with rising popularity.

The government of prime minister António Costa is polling at just over 40 per cent, higher than the 32.2 per cent vote share the PS won in elections in late 2015.

So can Portugal offer lessons for Europe’s ailing centre-left and socialist parties who have been burnt by their association with austerity politics over the past decade? Yes and no.

Perhaps the most crucial factor behind Portugal’s reversal of fortunes is the brightening outlook in the eurozone and global economy this year. The country’s export performance has improved, investment is on the up, and accelerating growth has helped narrow Portugal’s budget black hole to its lowest in more than two decades. The Socialists are also enjoying the fruits of the previous centre-right government’s painful labour market reforms.

For its part, Mr Costa’s government has implemented laws to clean up a troubled banking system and, despite a series of minimum wage hikes, has vowed to stick the course with fiscal consolidation. As most economists will repeat ad nauseam, tough reforms are most politically palatable in good economic times.

Unlike many of their European counterparts, Portugal’s Socialists also have the good fortune of not being tarred by the unpopular policies of its crisis-era government, while the global economic stars aligned just as the PS settled into office. Such is the newfound confidence of the Portuguese that they are expected to make a serious bid for their finance minister to become president of the eurogroup by the end of the year.

The main takeaway for envious European socialist parties eyeing Lisbon from Paris to Berlin? Timing is everything.

Chart du jour: Lisbon off the naughty step

Portugal’s efforts are also winning plaudits from Brussels. Earlier this year, Lisbon exited the EU’s “excessive deficit procedure” for member states in persistent breach of the bloc’s budget rules. The European Commission now expects the deficit to fall to a fresh pre-EMU low of 1.7 per cent of GDP this year.

Brexitville

The Olly Robbins show Britain has reshuffled its top civil servant on Brexit. The change on Monday saw Olly Robbins end his dual role reporting to both David Davis, Brexit secretary, and Theresa May. He will now co-ordinate the Brexit negotiations while reporting solely to the prime minister.

The FT interprets the shift as the premier tightening “her grip on the UK’s disjointed Brexit operation, shaking up her negotiating team and dismissing efforts by her foreign secretary [Boris Johnson] to push her towards a hard exit”.

Reversing over the cliff edge Fabian Zuleeg, chief economist at the European Policy Centre think-tank, is calling for the EU to adopt a benevolent approach in the fourth round talks as the UK “is no longer able to come up with coherent positions”.

Don’t bank on the German elections A senior official in Germany’s liberal FDP tells The Telegraph his party won’t make life any easier for David Davis et al if they get into government with Angela Merkel.

Carney emerges The governor of the Bank of England made a speech hosted by the International Monetary Fund where he coined new central banker speak to describe Brexit: “deglobalisation”:

“Brexit is an example of reculer pour mieux sauter. That’s because any reduction in openness with the EU is unlikely to be immediately compensated by new ties of a similar magnitude with other trade partners. And even if new agreements with other partners could be struck instantaneously, the reorientation of business relationships will take some time. This makes Brexit, relative to the experience of the past half century, unique. It will be, at least for a period of time, an example of deglobalisation not globalisation. It will proceed rapidly not slowly. Its effects will not build by stealth but can be anticipated.”

What we’re reading in Europe

Macron muscles in The French president is planning to barge in on German coalition talks next week by detailing ambitious reforms for the eurozone, in an attempt to force Berlin to shift ground on its approach to the single currency.

Catalonia’s project fear Any newly independent Catalonia would see 30 per cent of its GDP wiped off after secession, Spain’s economics minister Luis de Guindos has warned.

‘Googlette’ Google has sent confidential fixes to the European Commission as part of its fightback against Brussels’ claim that it has abused its market dominant position in shopping searches. One remedy includes the company auctioning advertising space on a standalone internal shopping business known as a “googlette”.

Hedge fund trim The EU wants to give its main markets regulator tougher powers to police hedge funds and asset managers, to stop them gaming the bloc’s rules after Brexit.

Ryanair: grounded The low-cost airline faces a customer compensation bill of about €25m after it cancelled more than 2,100 flights in a botch-up over pilot holidays. Brussels has warned Ryanair it must comply with European consumer standards which entitle passengers to full reimbursement if flights are cancelled without two-weeks’ notice.

The case against an internationalist Germany “Germans will choose Merkel yet again because they believe she will protect them from external pressures, not help transform the world, or Europe, for the better,” argues Natalie Nougayrède in The Guardian.

The 15 things German voters care about An action-packed graphic of voter priorities in Europe’s biggest country shows how immigration (blue bar) has shot up the list in 2017. Courtesy of Morgenpost.

More free trade Forget talk of new trade deals, the EU’s free marketeers are losing the argument, argues this editorial in the FT:

“The EU is striking an optimistic tone on trade and investment. But its confidence belies the fact that some of its initiatives are more to do with restricting trade than expanding it. Activism is not enough. It needs to be animated by the free-market orientation for which the UK and its Nordic allies have traditionally been known.”

Email: mehreen.khan@gmail.com

Twitter: @mehreenkhn

Sign up to get the free Brussels Briefing in your inbox every morning