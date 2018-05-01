Britain’s overseas territories will have to make public the owners of all their registered companies by the end of 2020, in a major win for financial transparency campaigners.

The UK government was forced to agree to the measure on Tuesday, after its own last-minute compromise proposal was rejected by the speaker of the House of Commons.

Several Conservative MPs teamed up with Labour to back plans for public documents outlining who are the beneficial owners of companies registered in Britain’s overseas territories — proposals that were originally pushed by former prime minister David Cameron as a means of tackling money-laundering and corruption.

Some overseas territories — whose economies depend on financial services and often involve low-tax regimes — have resisted demands for public registers about the beneficial owners of companies.

Robert Briant, acting chairman of BVI Finance, which represents the British Virgin Islands’ financial industry, said the UK had “shot itself in the foot”. The move would bring into question “the viability” of the BVI’s financial sector, he added.

The BVI government said: “We vehemently reject the idea that our democratically elected government should be superseded by the UK parliament.”

The UK’s measure on public registers, which will form part of the government’s sanctions and anti-money laundering bill, does not apply to Britain’s crown dependencies: Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

Campaigners have argued that public registers can be used by journalists and other interested parties, pointing to investigations triggered by the release of the Panama papers in 2015.

Global Witness, a campaign group, said the UK measure was “a huge win in the fight against corruption, tax dodging and money laundering”.

Oxfam also welcomed the move, saying: “Ending secrecy in UK-linked tax havens will help developing countries to recoup billions of lost revenue that could pay for much-needed schools and hospitals.”

James Duddridge, a Conservative MP opposed to the UK measure, predicted companies registered in Britain’s overseas territories would respond by shifting to secretive jurisdictions such as the US state of Delaware.

But Helen Goodman, a Labour MP backing public registers, said that overseas territories were allowing “the corrupt to live in comfort”, and that US senators were keen to crack down on Delaware.

Money-laundering was a foreign policy issue, within Westminster’s competence, she added.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office argued that imposing public registers on Britain’s overseas territories would create a “potential constitutional conflict” with them, and “disenfranchise their elected representatives”.

Currently four overseas territories have set up registers about who are the beneficial owners of companies, but the information is only available on request to British law enforcement agencies.

Information can be obtained “within one hour in urgent cases”, said Foreign Office minister Alan Duncan.

The government had proposed a compromise measure under which Britain’s overseas territories would only have to introduce public registers when such arrangements become the global norm.

But the Commons speaker John Bercow did not allow the proposal to be debated, pointing out that it had only been put forward on Monday afternoon and published on Tuesday morning.

The UK measure on public registers had been pushed by Margaret Hodge, a former Labour chair of the Commons public accounts committee, and Andrew Mitchell, a former Conservative minister, who rallied almost 20 Tory MPs to defy the government.

Mr Mitchell said overseas territories were “central to [the] nefarious activity” of money-laundering through the UK, which the National Crime Agency estimated at £90bn a year.

The sanctions bill also includes powers for enhanced sanctions against those suspected of involvement in human rights abuses.

The government has agreed to the powers following the Salisbury nerve agent attack in March, which ministers have blamed on Russia.