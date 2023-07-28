The European Central Bank has raised interest rates back to their record high, and US bank regulators have advanced plans to impose more arduous capital requirements on the country’s large lenders. Plus, the FT’s Elaine Moore says the Twitter/X rebrand doesn’t make sense, but that’s kind of the whole point.

Mentioned in this podcast:

ECB raises interest rates back to record high

Regulators announce ‘Basel III endgame’ rules for large US banks

Twitter/X: maverick rebrand leaves Musk with a cross to bear

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. Additional help from Tom Stokes, Monica Lopez, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com