Santander has become the first international bank to launch a cross-border payments system based on blockchain, using the new technology with a view to taking on specialist fintechs such as TransferWise. The bank's executive chairman Ana Botín spoke to the FT about the new service, which is being offered initially to customers in Spain, the UK, Brazil and Poland.