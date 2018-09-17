China’s leaders have begun to doubt the Trump administration’s desire for a deal to end the worsening trade war, with two senior officials asking bankers and advisers from both countries whether there is any point in negotiating before the US midterm elections in November.

Wang Qishan, vice-president, and Liu He, China’s top economic official, held meetings over the past four days with Chinese and American economic advisers and senior bankers. The meetings were held amid expectations that new American tariffs on $200bn of imports from China would be imposed this week.

Sentiment was split during the discussions, with reform-minded Chinese participants arguing that China should adopt long-heralded economic reforms in its own interest rather than trying to exploit the American election cycle. Some American participants, on the other hand, argued that there was no point in China offering any concessions before the midterm elections.

Mr Liu offered a rosy view of the Chinese reforms on offer to open the financial sector, sources briefed on the meetings said.

The anticipated new tariffs have overshadowed plans for another round of talks led by Mr Liu in Washington. Wang Shouwen, the vice minister of commerce who planned to travel to Washington this week to prepare the round, is likely to delay or cancel his trip if the tariffs are finalised first, sources in Beijing said.

The Chinese side twice thought it had deals — with US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin — only to have them rejected by President Donald Trump. Mr Liu’s personal political capital would suffer if he came back empty-handed a third time, sources in Beijing said, adding that the leadership in Beijing had now realised that only Mr Trump could plausibly commit the US to a deal.

“They have to realise Trump is the chief China desk officer,” one American businessman said.

Mr Trump’s latest comments on the trade war underlined his dominance of the trade issue. He wrote on Twitter: “Tariffs have put the US in a very strong bargaining position, with Billions of Dollars, and Jobs, flowing into our Country — and yet cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable. If countries will not make fair deals with us, they will be “Tariffed!”

China’s leadership is increasingly anxious to find a way to ease the trade tensions. The country’s public sentiment has turned noticeably darker in recent weeks, thanks to a softening economy, tight political controls and the sense that the relationship with the US is breaking apart.

The Shanghai stock market closed on Monday at its lowest level since November 2014, on trade war worries and a worsening economic picture.

“Economic data out of China last week was not particularly good . . . a little lower than expectations, so you’ve already had some investors trading prices lower,” wrote Hannah Anderson, analyst at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong. “Then over the weekend there was a hit to sentiment from negative trade war headlines.”

China has so far been cautiously matching rounds of US tariffs with its own counter-tariffs, while offering financial services opening and other improved investment terms that foreign businesses have sought for years.

So far, China has refrained from public protests or business disruption that might give US companies the impression that China is a dangerous place to do business. Protests and interference during spats with Japan and South Korea in recent years persuaded both countries to move a portion of their manufacturing investments to south-east Asia as a matter of industrial security.

However, the tit-for-tat strategy has its limits, given that China exports far more to the US than the US does to China.

Some Chinese officials have argued for a harder line. At a forum on Sunday, Lou Jiwei, chair of the social security fund, argued that China should block the export of components needed in the American supply chain. “These products don’t have much value added in China, but they are the basis for American high value-added manufacturing,” he said.

In a sign of the hardening mood, China will this week ask the World Trade Organization’s permission to impose punitive tariffs on US imports, in retaliation for the US not acting in accord with previous WTO rulings.

Private enterprises, meanwhile, are using strategy meetings called by all levels of the Chinese government to argue for more liberal tax and lending policies. Private companies have been squeezed over the past five years by Beijing’s policy of favouring state-backed companies. Bank lending to private firms has plummeted while cash is allocated to top-down projects backed by Beijing.

Zong Qinghou, chairman of yoghurt and drinks producer Wahaha Group, argued on Monday that it was time for local governments to stop “building GDP”.

“Some buildings are ripped down then built, holes are dug then filled in, all for GDP,” he told the China Development Conference. “I think the money should be left with the people instead.”

Additional reporting by Tom Mitchell in Beijing and Emma Dunkley in Hong Kong



Twitter: @HornbyLucy

