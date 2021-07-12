Economists worry the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could undermine the EU recovery
The rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant is causing concern about Europe’s economic recovery, and the number of start-ups valued above $1bn grew rapidly in the second quarter. Plus, the FT’s EU correspondent, Javier Espinoza, interviews the influential European Union lawmaker who is steering the EU’s flagship tech regulation through Parliament and wants to target the top US tech companies.
Delta variant surge casts doubt over Europe’s economic rebound
https://www.ft.com/content/1f9c18cf-706c-4d9c-9764-d3c088bdc1a2
EU should focus on top 5 tech companies, says leading MEP, by Javier Espinoza
https://www.ft.com/content/49f3d7f2-30d5-4336-87ad-eea0ee0ecc7b
Billion dollar ‘unicorns’ hit record numbers as valuations surge, by Miles Kruppa
https://www.ft.com/content/ccfc6bbd-56b6-4cef-b89d-4f88ceb7b126
Richard Branson touches the edge of space
https://www.ft.com/content/bf3130f4-5f62-4f9d-941a-d1db98dc0233?
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published