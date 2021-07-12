Print this page

Economists worry the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could undermine the EU recovery

The rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant is causing concern about Europe’s economic recovery, and the number of start-ups valued above $1bn grew rapidly in the second quarter. Plus, the FT’s EU correspondent, Javier Espinoza, interviews the influential European Union lawmaker who is steering the EU’s flagship tech regulation through Parliament and wants to target the top US tech companies. 


Delta variant surge casts doubt over Europe’s economic rebound

https://www.ft.com/content/1f9c18cf-706c-4d9c-9764-d3c088bdc1a2


EU should focus on top 5 tech companies, says leading MEP, by Javier Espinoza 

https://www.ft.com/content/49f3d7f2-30d5-4336-87ad-eea0ee0ecc7b


Billion dollar ‘unicorns’ hit record numbers as valuations surge, by Miles Kruppa 

https://www.ft.com/content/ccfc6bbd-56b6-4cef-b89d-4f88ceb7b126


Richard Branson touches the edge of space

https://www.ft.com/content/bf3130f4-5f62-4f9d-941a-d1db98dc0233?


