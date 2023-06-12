This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Moral philosophy

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

The threat and promise of artificial intelligence

How do you think an Aristotelian virtue ethicist could approach the issue of artificial intelligence? In particular, how might they contribute to discussions about regulation of AI

Martin Wolf writes, “We cannot hope to work out all these effects. They are too complex. It would be like trying to understand the effect of the printing press in the 15th century.” If this is true, how could it pose a problem for consequentialist utilitarians? How could a utilitarian, such as Bentham, respond?

Do you think there is a moral case either for or against the direction AI is taking?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet