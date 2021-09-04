Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

In our first episode, today’s top chefs discuss what it means to do good. Plus: exploring the world’s spite architecture, and learning to thrift

In this first-ever episode of the FT Weekend podcast, host Lilah Raptopoulos talks to Eleven Madison Park’s Daniel Humm and Chez Panisse’s legendary Alice Waters to discover how the world’s top chefs are finding purpose beyond their restaurants. Humm created a buzz in May when he announced that his world-famous restaurant would be going entirely plant-based. Has that risk paid off? And what does it mean to do good as a chef?


Plus: the FT’s design critic Edwin Heathcote gives us a tour of the world’s most revengeful architecture, and reporter Madison Darbyshire shares tips for how to furnish your home with old things.


Links from the episode


Lilah’s piece on chefs (paywall) - https://www.ft.com/content/246cdc2a-f135-4d3d-9d74-e524e9217699 


Edwin on the architecture of spite (paywall) - https://www.ft.com/content/1161fbbe-5ae1-4328-bf59-dcd8b1d6564f 


Madison’s masterclass in flea-market chic - https://www.ft.com/content/6c8bf8a2-ddee-11e9-9743-db5a370481bc 


Sound design and mixing is by Breen Turner, with original music by Metaphor Music.


